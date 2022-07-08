New York City Now Back in CDC's High-Risk Category for COVID Spread

Click Here for More on NEW YORK CITY

NBC New York has reported that all five New York City boroughs are back in the CDC's high-risk category for COVID community spread. The current strain of the omicron variant of COVID is being called the "worst version."

Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island had all been in the CDC high-risk category for in the second half of May, and transitioned to medium risk through June. They are all back in the high-risk category.

Face masks are currently being recommended for everyone indoors and in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

We're currently seeing high levels of COVID-19 in NYC. To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside: https://t.co/B6U7bSKPVV pic.twitter.com/Z1Pgt0nAPU - nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 8, 2022

As of this morning 667 US counties are designated high risk for community spread by the CDC. This is an increase of 70% in the last two weeks.