Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NEW YORK CITY
Click Here for More on NEW YORK CITY
New York City Now Back in CDC's High-Risk Category for COVID Spread

New York City Now Back in CDC's High-Risk Category for COVID Spread

Currently, 667 US counties are designated high risk for community spread by the CDC.

Jul. 8, 2022  

NBC New York has reported that all five New York City boroughs are back in the CDC's high-risk category for COVID community spread. The current strain of the omicron variant of COVID is being called the "worst version."

Read the full story HERE.

Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island had all been in the CDC high-risk category for in the second half of May, and transitioned to medium risk through June. They are all back in the high-risk category.

Face masks are currently being recommended for everyone indoors and in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

We're currently seeing high levels of COVID-19 in NYC. To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside: https://t.co/B6U7bSKPVV pic.twitter.com/Z1Pgt0nAPU

- nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 8, 2022

As of this morning 667 US counties are designated high risk for community spread by the CDC. This is an increase of 70% in the last two weeks.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Santa Barbara Symphony Unveils 2022-23 70th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
July 5, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its 2022/23 70th anniversary season. The Symphony’s 70th anniversary season highlights include the return of Carmina Burana, a world premiere of an Elmer Bernstein score, a tribute to the legendary John Williams, and more.
MADELEINES by Bess Welden Wins 11th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest
July 5, 2022

The Jewish Plays Project has announced Madeleines, by Bess Welden of Portland, Maine, has won the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest. The play earned its title after over 1,400 voters across the United States and Israel chose their preference for the best new Jewish play.
Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ONCE & More
July 5, 2022

CVRep has announced a five play, Tony Award winning Season. Two musicals and three plays are scheduled to take the stage from November 2022 through April 2023. Taking the reins from Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona, CVRep’s new Executive Artistic Director, Adam Karsten, sought works that will excite and inspire audiences.  
The Ying Quartet to Perform Three-Concert Residency at Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
July 5, 2022

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will host a three-concert, weeklong residency with The Ying Quartet – an imaginative Festival favorite ensemble since 2011.  The performance residency, held on August 8, 9 and 12, is a top highlight of the Festival’s 43rd summer season of presenting quality chamber music on Cape Cod.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/3/22
July 5, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/3/2022.