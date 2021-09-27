Industry Pro Newsletter: The Future of Online Performances, off-Broadway Theatres file Suit







September 27, 2021 -

Last night, the theatre industry celebrated the Tony Awards. In conversation with people around the industry, there were a lot of emotions - some saying that it felt weird that they were happening (especially in the fall, when the traditional slot is a summer affair), others unhappy that the show had taken this long to come together, but many excited to see the great love letter to the theatre that is the Tony Awards. Regardless of how one might be emotionally feeling about the Tony Awards, one thing is certain - it marked an important moment in the return of the theatre. While there are still plenty of challenges ahead for the industry, taking the evening to honor performers from the previous theatre season (many of whom had their runs cut short or heavily disrupted by the virus) was an important step to take to move forward.

The Social Report

Following their spotlights (and wins) on the Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge and American Utopia climbed to the top of the leaderboard this week.

Miss any moments from The Tony's last night?

Check out BroadwayWorld's coverage of the biggest night on Broadway - including a complete list of winners , acceptance speeches , and all the performances .

"Why am I making you money?" Karen Olivo on a Broken Broadway

Sitting down with the LA Times before this weekend's Tony Awards, Karen Olivo, who officially announced her departure from Broadway earlier this year, lays out her journey towards disenchantment with the commercial theatre system.

New York City Office of Nightlife Launches Support Group

The group will meet on Mondays and will be a safe space for industry workers - whether in restaurants, night clubs, or performers - to discuss the challenges they're facing in their industry and lives.

AEA Launches Investigation into Allegations at Jagged Little Pill

Following a statement from former cast member Nora Schell, Actors Equity Association has launched an independent investigation into allegations of mistreatment by stage management and the creative team of Jagged Little Pill, including that stage management did not pass along their request to producers for time off from the production for medically necessary surgery. This comes amidst an additional scandal surrounding the show involving the gender identity of the character Jo.

Fighting to Fix a Broken Culture

Ashley Lee writes in the LA Times about the fight to fix the "broken" culture of Williamstown Theatre Festival - amid staff walkouts, a letter from alumni, and more allegations of workplace problems. Is this system that sustains the festival, and other regional institutions, something that can be fixed?

Group of Off-Broadway Theatres Files Suit Against the City

The group of theatres are challenging the Mayor's "Key to New York" plan, which requires theatre venues to check the vaccination status of all patrons before allowing them in. The rules also apply to restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and concert halls.

How have Theatres of Color fared during the pandemic?

Writing in American Theatre, Amelia Merril explores how a period unlike any other continued to highlight disparities in our industry - but while many companies pledged change, how have theatres that were already working to serve underrepresented artists fare?

Ben Platt on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Last week, ahead of the Dear Evan Hanson films debut in theaters, star Ben Platt stopped by to discuss the feeling of bringing the role he originated on stage to the big screen.

What is the future of online performance?

As more theatres and companies return to in-person events, what will that do to the world of online performance that has had 18-months to thrive? Arts Hub put the questions to artists, teachers, and arts administrators to try and find out.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now!

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for off-Broadway's Blindness and for Next on Stage Season 3 ! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com .

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.