VIDEO: Ben Platt Opens Up About the Honor of Seeing Evan Hansen Through to the End

This Friday, Ben Platt is waving through a window once again. The original star of Dear Evan Hansen, who won a Tony Award for his outstanding performance on Broadway, reprises his role in Stephen Chbosky's big screen adaptation of the beloved musical. Getting to play the role again is not something that Platt is taking for granted...

"It's such a rarity that a studio or director allows [an actor to play a role on both stage and screen]. I feel so lucky that they entrusted me with it and that I got to finish Evan's journey and take care of it all the way to the end," he explained. "Joel Grey was my idol growing up, so to get to enter that echelon with him is an absolute dream come true."

Below, watch as Ben chats more about his favorite day on set, working with his amazing new co-stars, and so much more!