Off-Broadway Venues Sue the City of New York Over Key to NYC Vaccination Mandate

A group of Off-Broadway theaters and comedy clubs are suing the city of New York over the Key to NYC Program, which requires the venues to check patrons for proof of vaccination, Forbes reports.

The small groups of venues, which includes Players Theater, West End Artists Company, Soho Playhouse, Broadway Comedy Club, and The Actors Temple, among others, believe they are being singled out by the upcoming policy. In response, they have filed a lawsuit, Players Theater Management Corp. v. De Blasio, to challenge the program.

The venues are claiming that the mandate discriminates against entertainment venues, while it does not apply to churches or other places of worship. In addition to theaters, it also applies to indoor restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and concert halls.

Indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues must accept valid proof that you received at least one dose of any vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. This requirement may not be used as an excuse for businesses to discriminate against anyone who has valid vaccination proof.

Learn more about Key to NYC at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines-keytonyc.page.