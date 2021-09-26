VIDEOS: Watch All of the Performances From THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK!
Performances thus far include Moulin Rouge!, Leslie Odom, Jr., The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and more!
After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back! This year's presentation honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonight, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. From 9-11pm, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.
Watch all of the performances from the second half of the night below!
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Opening Number
Have ya heard? Broadway is BACK! And if anyone tells you any differently show them this opening number! ? #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hXAafiPOUQ- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
David Byrne's American Utopia
.@DBtodomundo BRINGING down the house with that performance of "Burning Down the House" from @americanutopia! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/rxATHbnEAX- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
John Legend and Ain't Too Proud
We ain't too proud to beg for more @johnlegend and the @AintTooProud cast. Bringing serious Temptations to Broadway's Back! ? ?#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/Ifr8Y7eFbk- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Moulin Rouge!
Truth aoe?- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Beauty aoe?
Freedom aoe?
Love aoe?
It checks out. That @MoulinRougeBway act had all four and more! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/lJDf4enciK
Broadway Advocacy Coalition
"What does your silence sound like?"- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
You can't stop @BwayAdvocacyCo's beat! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/Ja07S5hyqM
Ben Platt and Anika Noni Rose
Broadway's Back and it's Sunday in the Winter Garden with @BenSPLATT and @AnikaNoniRose. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/lCaX6k3vDz- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Jagged Little Pill
What it all boils down to is that that @jaggedmusical performance ROCKED. ? ?- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Isn't it ironic? Not according to our high school English teacher, but we're still HERE FOR IT. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/h6nJXQtDwO
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Josh Groban
We're not crying. YOU'RE CRYING. @leslieodomjr and @joshgroban perform a beautiful tribute to the city that Broadway calls home, New York City. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/N0OuNDMCP9- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Couplez Goalz ❤️- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
It's easy to see that @leslieodomjr and @NicoletteKloe are a couple IRL with their romantic performance of "You Matter to Me." #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/kdLrTDswE3
Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Robbie Fairchild, Kelli O'Hara, and Norm Lewis
.@OfficialBPeters, @bstokesmitchell, Robbie Fairchild, @kelliohara & @normlewis777 help Broadway say goodbye to those we've lost over the past year and a half. ? #InMemoriam #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/M9SjfEkRHz- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
We can't stop shaking a tailfeather after this @TinaBroadway medley! ?#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/fVJOUO7sLt- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Tituss Burgess and Andrew Rannells
The cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, and @Instatituss & Andrew Rannells singing "It Takes Two" are all we need to survive the woods, and it's not even midnight! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/iugZ5nqVpl- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Because we saw @KChenoweth and @idinamenzel's performance of "For Good," we have been changed for good. ? ? #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/0tRlkWvuHk- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp
It's been 25 years since Rent premiered on Broadway?! What @StarTrekOnPPlus' @albinokid and Adam Pascal own, apparently, is the fountain of youth! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/HO5dwz8I6M- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell
If there really are "Wheels of a Dream," we like where @thegoodfight's @AudraEqualityMc and @bstokesmitchell are taking us. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/tKlIY1rvg0- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Freestyle Love Supreme
How do you sum up tonight's @TheTonyAwards Present: Broadway's Back special?- CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Give @freestylelove Supreme feat. @Lin_Manuel @WayneBrady @ChrisisSingin & @UTKtheINC four minutes and they'll do it for you! #TonyAwards #Hamilton #BullCBS #LMAD pic.twitter.com/3ERuP9IC3c