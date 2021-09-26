Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEOS: Watch All of the Performances From THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK!

pixeltracker

Performances thus far include Moulin Rouge!, Leslie Odom, Jr., The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and more!

Sep. 26, 2021  

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back! This year's presentation honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. From 9-11pm, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Watch all of the performances from the second half of the night below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Opening Number

David Byrne's American Utopia

John Legend and Ain't Too Proud

Moulin Rouge!

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Ben Platt and Anika Noni Rose

Jagged Little Pill

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Josh Groban

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Robbie Fairchild, Kelli O'Hara, and Norm Lewis

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tituss Burgess and Andrew Rannells

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Freestyle Love Supreme



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

From This Author Team BWW