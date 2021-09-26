VIDEOS: Watch All of the Performances From THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK!

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back! This year's presentation honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. From 9-11pm, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Watch all of the performances from the second half of the night below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Opening Number

Have ya heard? Broadway is BACK! And if anyone tells you any differently show them this opening number! ? #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hXAafiPOUQ - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

David Byrne's American Utopia

John Legend and Ain't Too Proud

We ain't too proud to beg for more @johnlegend and the @AintTooProud cast. Bringing serious Temptations to Broadway's Back! ? ?#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/Ifr8Y7eFbk - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Moulin Rouge!

Truth ✔️

Beauty ✔️

Freedom ✔️

Love ✔️



It checks out. That @MoulinRougeBway act had all four and more! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/lJDf4enciK - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Jagged Little Pill

What it all boils down to is that that @jaggedmusical performance ROCKED. ? ?



Isn't it ironic? Not according to our high school English teacher, but we're still HERE FOR IT. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/h6nJXQtDwO - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Josh Groban

We're not crying. YOU'RE CRYING. @leslieodomjr and @joshgroban perform a beautiful tribute to the city that Broadway calls home, New York City. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/N0OuNDMCP9 - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Couplez Goalz ❤️



It's easy to see that @leslieodomjr and @NicoletteKloe are a couple IRL with their romantic performance of "You Matter to Me." #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/kdLrTDswE3 - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Robbie Fairchild, Kelli O'Hara, and Norm Lewis

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tituss Burgess and Andrew Rannells

The cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, and @Instatituss & Andrew Rannells singing "It Takes Two" are all we need to survive the woods, and it's not even midnight! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/iugZ5nqVpl - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp

It's been 25 years since Rent premiered on Broadway?! What @StarTrekOnPPlus' @albinokid and Adam Pascal own, apparently, is the fountain of youth! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/HO5dwz8I6M - CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Freestyle Love Supreme