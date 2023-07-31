Industry Pro Newsletter: Stage Access and ReachTV Agree to Partnership, New Leaders Across the Industry







It’s a new beginning Monday, with a series of appointments into top jobs at regional theatres across the country, in the UK, and in New York - one sure sign that even though the industry is struggling in its recovery, that struggle is bringing with it a new generation of leaders to meet the challenge. Last week, Kent McIngvale also announced a new company for Broadway tour marketing and publicity, and this morning, we’ve got the news that Stage Access and ReachTV have reached a partnership to bring high quality arts content to travelers in hotels and airports.

Industry Trends

Stage Access Partners with ReachTV to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels" - BroadwayWorld

Stage Access, a platform offering high-quality classical music and arts content, has partnered with ReachTV to bring its programming to US airports and hotels. The collaboration aims to enrich the travel experience by providing travelers with access to performances, cultural documentaries, and educational content from renowned artists and institutions. The article highlights the potential of this partnership to expand the reach of classical music and arts and offer travelers a unique and engaging entertainment option while waiting at airports or staying in hotels. Click here to read more...

New Broadway Tour Press and Marketing Company Kent McIngvale & Company Launches - BroadwayWorld

Kent McIngvale & Company, a new press and marketing firm dedicated to Broadway tours, has been launched. Founded by industry veteran Kent McIngvale, the company aims to provide specialized services for promoting and publicizing touring productions. The article highlights the significance of specialized marketing strategies for touring shows and the potential impact on audience engagement and ticket sales. This new venture comes amid ongoing efforts to revitalize the theater industry and promote the return of touring productions to stages across the country. Click here to read more...

Theatre in Crisis: What We're Losing and What Comes Next - American Theatre Magazine

This in-depth article delves into the state of the theater industry during the ongoing crisis, examining the losses experienced and exploring potential paths for the future. It reflects on the financial challenges faced by theaters and the impact of the pandemic on the performing arts ecosystem. The article also discusses innovative approaches and adaptations that some theaters have undertaken to sustain themselves and connect with audiences. It provides an insightful analysis of the industry's current predicament and looks ahead to the measures necessary for its recovery and resurgence. Click here to read more...

Teresa Eyring to Step Down as Theatre Communications Group's Executive Director and CEO in June 2024 - BroadwayWorld

Teresa Eyring, the Executive Director and CEO of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), has announced her decision to step down from her leadership role in June 2024. Eyring's tenure has been marked by significant contributions to advancing the interests of theater professionals and supporting diverse voices in the industry. The article acknowledges Eyring's achievements and her impact on strengthening the theater community. Her planned departure signifies a leadership transition for TCG, an organization dedicated to advocating for theater professionals and promoting the importance of live theater. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

Eric Ting and Caleb Hammons to Join Cynthia Flowers as Directors of Soho Rep - BroadwayWorld

Soho Rep, a prominent Off-Broadway theater company, has announced that Eric Ting and Caleb Hammons will join Cynthia Flowers as its new directors. The trio will lead the theater's artistic vision and programming. Eric Ting brings extensive experience as a theater director, while Caleb Hammons is a seasoned producer and arts administrator. Their appointments signal a new phase for Soho Rep, known for producing innovative and daring works, as they continue to champion diverse voices and foster artistic excellence. Click here to read more...

Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group - BroadwayWorld

Jujamcyn Theaters has sold a majority stake in five of its Broadway houses to Ambassador Theater Group (ATG). The deal marks a significant development in the theater industry, with ATG expanding its presence in the Broadway market. The article discusses the implications of this acquisition and the potential impact on the Broadway landscape. Jujamcyn Theaters has long been a prominent player in Broadway theater ownership, and the sale represents a strategic move amid the ongoing recovery and transformation of the theater industry. Click here to read more...

Regional

Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre Appoints Katie Maltais as Managing Director - BroadwayWorld

Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre has named Katie Maltais as its new Managing Director. Maltais, an experienced arts leader, will be responsible for overseeing the theater's operations and financial management. The appointment reflects the theater's commitment to cultivating strong leadership to navigate the post-pandemic recovery and ensure its continued success. Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre is known for producing acclaimed musical theater works and engaging diverse audiences in the Pacific Northwest region. Click here to read more...

Bay Area Theaters Adapt Subscription Models Amidst Changing Audience Preferences - San Francisco Chronicle

This article discusses how Bay Area theaters are adapting their subscription models to address changing audience preferences. With subscription numbers declining across the country, theaters are exploring flexible packages and value-added benefits to attract and retain subscribers. By offering more personalized options and diverse programming, Bay Area theaters aim to provide increased value to their loyal patrons. The article highlights the evolving landscape of theater subscriptions and the industry's efforts to meet the demands of contemporary audiences. Click here to read more...

SpeakEasy Stage Names David Beardsley the Company's Inaugural Executive Director - BroadwayWorld

SpeakEasy Stage, a renowned theater company in Boston, has appointed David Beardsley as its first Executive Director. Beardsley, a seasoned arts administrator, will collaborate with the Artistic Director to lead the organization's overall vision and strategy. The article emphasizes SpeakEasy Stage's commitment to expanding its leadership team and enhancing its administrative capabilities. With Beardsley's expertise, the theater aims to strengthen its operational efficiency and continue producing impactful theatrical works. Click here to read more...

Damaso Rodriguez Named as Seattle Rep's New Artistic Director - BroadwayWorld

Seattle Repertory Theatre has announced Damaso Rodriguez as its new Artistic Director. Rodriguez, an accomplished theater director and producer, will guide the theater's artistic direction and curate its programming. His appointment signifies a new era of artistic leadership for the renowned Seattle-based theater company, known for its dedication to producing diverse and thought-provoking plays. Rodriguez's artistic vision aligns with Seattle Rep's commitment to innovation and social relevance in the performing arts. Click here to read more...

Giovanna Sardelli Confirmed as Artistic Director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - BroadwayWorld

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has officially appointed Giovanna Sardelli as its new Artistic Director. Sardelli, a highly regarded theater director, will lead the company in producing engaging and impactful theatrical experiences. TheatreWorks is known for its dedication to new works and innovative productions, and Sardelli's artistic sensibilities align with the company's mission. The article celebrates the confirmation of Sardelli's role as a significant step in shaping the future artistic direction of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Click here to read more...

The Huntington Appoints Christopher Mannelli as New Executive Director - BroadwayWorld

The Huntington Theatre Company in Boston has selected Christopher Mannelli as its new Executive Director. Mannelli's appointment comes as the company seeks to revitalize its leadership team. With his extensive experience in theater administration and management, Mannelli aims to bolster the Huntington's financial stability and expand its artistic programming. The article highlights the theater's commitment to positioning itself for a successful future under the guidance of its new executive director. Click here to read more…

Theaters Grapple With Layoffs and Cost Cuts Amid Industry Challenges - The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter discusses the challenges faced by theaters as they grapple with layoffs and cost-cutting measures. The pandemic's impact and changing audience preferences have led to financial struggles for many theaters, forcing them to make difficult decisions to ensure survival. The article sheds light on the industry's efforts to navigate the post-pandemic recovery and underscores the importance of finding sustainable solutions to support the arts and preserve jobs in the theater sector. Click here to read more...

International

Deirdre O'Halloran Appointed Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome - BroadwayWorld

Deirdre O'Halloran has been appointed as the Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome. In her new role, she will lead initiatives to support and develop new musical theater works. O'Halloran brings extensive experience in the arts and a passion for nurturing emerging talents. Birmingham Hippodrome's commitment to fostering original productions and promoting diverse voices in musical theater is reinforced with this appointment. The article celebrates the theater's dedication to innovation and its efforts to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the musical theater industry. Click here to read more...

