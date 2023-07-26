New Broadway Tour Press and Marketing Company, Kent McIngvale & Company, Launches







Kent McIngvale, a trusted press and marketing representative whose proven record of success spans more than 35 productions across two decades, has launched a new company today – Kent McIngvale & Company.

Kent McIngvale & Company provides comprehensive services for national touring productions and regional theaters geared at filling seats, reaching new audiences, and increasing profits. These include strategic direction and guidance of marketing and communications plans, asset creation, media training, social media marketing, intentional partnerships, dynamic pricing and sales incentives, group sales strategy, education and community engagement plans, creative outreach, and events.

Learn more at www.kentmco.com.

Kent McIngvale discussed the goals of Kent McIngvale & Company, “We look forward to launching new productions, bringing new audiences to the theater, and helping to tell stories that entertain, inspire, and shift perspectives. The “& Company” is a very important part of this venture! I will continue to work with colleagues who challenge and inspire me and add to the value of the work we do together.”

Kent McIngvale & Company currently leads the marketing and press campaigns for the national tours of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and Hairspray, and consults with Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma. Mr. McIngvale’s past projects include lead or co-lead of the marketing and press campaigns for the national tours of Jersey Boys (14 seasons on tour), Beautiful – the Carole King Musical (six seasons on tour), A Bronx Tale, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, Falsettos, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Love Never Dies, Matilda the Musical, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and multiple touring productions for Lincoln Center Theater, the National Theatre of Great Britain, and Matthew Bourne.

Kent McIngvale is a creative and results-driven marketing and communications professional and an ATPAM press agent who has represented a wide range of touring productions to more than 250 markets across North America. Kent McIngvale & Company is a boutique agency including a small group of experienced industry colleagues, providing personalized, hands-on management of all aspects of audience cultivation, communications, and ticket sales.

Regarding his role in bringing audiences to the theater, Mr. McIngvale shares, “I love live theater, seeing the effect it has on an audience, and the reactions and impact it has on people. Having a small part in bringing this profound experience to audiences is what charges my batteries. Theater nourishes the soul.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kent McIngvale





