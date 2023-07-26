New Broadway Tour Press and Marketing Company, Kent McIngvale & Company, Launches

Kent McIngvale & Company currently leads the marketing and press campaigns for the national tours of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and Hairspray.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23
Jujamcyn Theaters Finalizes Deal to Merge with Ambassador Theatre Group Photo 3 Jujamcyn Theaters Finalizes Deal to Merge with Ambassador Theatre Group
Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 4 Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike



Kent McIngvale, a trusted press and marketing representative whose proven record of success spans more than 35 productions across two decades, has launched a new company today – Kent McIngvale & Company. 

 

Kent McIngvale & Company provides comprehensive services for national touring productions and regional theaters geared at filling seats, reaching new audiences, and increasing profits. These include strategic direction and guidance of marketing and communications plans, asset creation, media training, social media marketing, intentional partnerships, dynamic pricing and sales incentives, group sales strategy, education and community engagement plans, creative outreach, and events.

 Learn more at www.kentmco.com.

Kent McIngvale discussed the goals of Kent McIngvale & Company, “We look forward to launching new productions, bringing new audiences to the theater, and helping to tell stories that entertain, inspire, and shift perspectives. The “& Company” is a very important part of this venture! I will continue to work with colleagues who challenge and inspire me and add to the value of the work we do together.”

Kent McIngvale & Company currently leads the marketing and press campaigns for the national tours of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and Hairspray, and consults with Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma. Mr. McIngvale’s past projects include lead or co-lead of the marketing and press campaigns for the national tours of Jersey Boys (14 seasons on tour), Beautiful – the Carole King Musical (six seasons on tour), A Bronx Tale, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, Falsettos, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Love Never Dies, Matilda the Musical, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and multiple touring productions for Lincoln Center Theater, the National Theatre of Great Britain, and Matthew Bourne.

Kent McIngvale is a creative and results-driven marketing and communications professional and an ATPAM press agent who has represented a wide range of touring productions to more than 250 markets across North America. Kent McIngvale & Company is a boutique agency including a small group of experienced industry colleagues, providing personalized, hands-on management of all aspects of audience cultivation, communications, and ticket sales.

Regarding his role in bringing audiences to the theater, Mr. McIngvale shares, “I love live theater, seeing the effect it has on an audience, and the reactions and impact it has on people. Having a small part in bringing this profound experience to audiences is what charges my batteries. Theater nourishes the soul.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kent McIngvale





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund Achieves 501(c)(3) Status as Recogn Photo
Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund Achieves 501(c)(3) Status as Recognized Non-Profit Charitable Organization

Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund has announced that it has been granted the status of a tax-exempt non-profit charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code.

2
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation is Accepting Nominations For the 2023 Zelda Photo
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation is Accepting Nominations For the 2023 Zelda Fichandler Award

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), announced that nominations for the Zelda Fichandler Award, for a director or choreographer who is transforming theatre in the Eastern Region, are now being accepted through August 21, 2023.  

3
Broadway Advocacy Coalition to Host Second Annual Arts in Action Festival - A Celebration Photo
Broadway Advocacy Coalition to Host Second Annual Arts in Action Festival - A Celebration of Art and Activism

Join the Broadway Advocacy Coalition at their Second Annual Arts in Action Festival, a dynamic event that celebrates the intersection of art and activism. Experience thought-provoking performances, engaging conversations, and powerful moments of artistic expression.

4
Tonya Pinkins Named Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre at Fordham College at Lincoln Cente Photo
Tonya Pinkins Named Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre at Fordham College at Lincoln Center

Tonya Pinkins has been named as the next Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre this fall at Fordham College at Lincoln Center. 

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
GREY HOUSE

Recommended For You