Industry Pro Newsletter: Grants and Government Spending Impact on Arts Budgets

This week, stories abound about the impact funding can have on the arts - from the UK, an editorial about how the collapse of funding for the creative industry was predictable, with lessons that reach far beyond the UK. In the US, we have stories of both large gifts making a huge impact - including no-cost rentals at 59E59 - as well as the impact of changes to the way Florida is apportioning their arts budget at the state level.

Industry Trends

Colleen Dilenschneider: How much should you spend to get the audience in the door?

For performing arts organizations, the sweet spot of marketing investment appears to be 13.9-18.7% of anticipated revenue’s to capture the maximum amount of audience. Check out the full article for a deeper explanation, but this marketing investment does not include things like salaries, and is focused primarily on the paid media spend recommended to maximize audience.

Broadway/New York

Industry Trends Weekly: Who Decides the Drama Desk and Drama League Awards? By Cara Joy David

It is award season. And every year newcomers to the industry ask what most of the awards are. In this series, I’ll hopefully explain that. I'll be looking at many of the major awards other than the Tony Awards. First up today: the Drama Desk Awards and the Drama League Awards.

The Drama Desk Awards are considered to be closest to the Tony Awards, except Drama Desks not only deal with Broadway, they also cover off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway. In the not-too-distant past, the categories were fairly similar, the Drama Desks were also televised, and they also took place in a hall with nominees present. That has changed somewhat. The awards have not been televised recently. Last year, the Drama Desks eliminated gender-based performance categories and allowed for two winners in gender-free categories. Winners were announced by press release ahead of a smaller award show at Sardi’s. However, the Drama Desks are still very talked about in the industry.

The Drama Desk, now primarily known for the awards, was founded in 1949 by New York theater writers, critics, and publishers. The organization hosted its first awards in 1955. It now has over 100 writers and photographers on its voting rolls. Co-Presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright explained these folks have to submit clips to apply for membership and then also annually to re-up membership (which helps ensure they are currently covering the theater). The 2023-2024 Drama Desk nominating committee is freelancer Martha Wade Steketee, New York Amsterdam News critic Linda Armstrong, Theatre Is Easy Editor-in-Chief Daniel Dinero, former critic and current columnist (Masterworks Broadway, Kritzerland, Music Theatre International Marquee blog) Peter Filichia, freelancer Kenji Fujishima, Playbill’s Margaret Hall and Wright.

The Drama Desk Presidents explained that to obtain the list of nominees, Nominating Committee Chair Wade Steketee keeps a list of all eligible shows and the nominators discuss each category. “It is a matter of discussing show by show and, for each show, category by category,” Wright said.

During this discussion, the Nominating Committee also decides on special citations. After the nominations for the competitive categories are decided, voters receive an online form to register their votes. Wright said the expectation is that voters have seen everything on Broadway and “the bulk of” off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway, but there is no hard and fast rule that voters cannot vote in a category if they have not seen all the nominees (a difference from the typical Tony rule). While it is up to the individual production whether to give Drama Desk voters tickets, most traditionally do.

The Drama League Awards are a very different animal. The Drama League in general, as a non-profit, is known for supporting directors. The organization was founded in 1916 and the first Drama League Award, singular, was given in 1922. The honors have evolved through the years; currently, nominations are announced in seven competitive categories with only one for performers, the Distinguished Performance Award (which can be awarded to a performer just once in that performer’s lifetime). This year, four honors are also being bestowed. There are more nominees for each Drama League Awards category than there are at other award shows, but what is more interesting to me is the nomination and award process.

“We have a nominating pool ranging between 45 to 55 people, depending on the year, of alumni of our Directors Project and industry veterans (some of whom are members of the Drama League some of them were not),” Drama League Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian Shanks said, explaining that the nominating pool is invitation only. “We have a mandate that over 50% of those be people of color. We recognize both Broadway and off-Broadway, so they see around 200 productions a year, and they rotate because we want as many voices as possible. We think awards do not need to be picked by a select few.” Story continues, click here to continue reading.

American Theatre: $10 Million Gift at 59E59 Means Rent-Free Runs for Producing Companies

A generous $10 million gift to New York City's 59E59 Theaters will provide rent-free runs for producing companies. The donation aims to support theater artists and enhance the accessibility of live performances. With rent costs waived, producing companies will have the opportunity to present their work to audiences without financial barriers. This significant contribution underscores the Solomons' commitment to fostering artistic innovation and ensuring the vitality of theater in New York City.

Regional

NPR: One Million Dollars to Three Theaters in New Haven, Louisville, Portland

Three theaters in New Haven, Louisville, and Portland will receive one million dollars each as part of a philanthropic initiative. The gift, funded by the Mellon Foundation, aims to support the arts and bolster theater communities. With the financial boost, the recipient theaters can pursue artistic endeavors, expand programming, and engage with their respective communities.

Herald-Tribune: Florida Budget Slashes Arts, Culture Grants, Boosts Legislator Earmarks

The Florida state budget includes significant cuts to arts and culture grants while allocating increased funding for legislator earmarks. The budgetary decisions have sparked concern among arts organizations, which rely on grants to sustain their operations and programs. With reduced funding, Florida's arts and cultural sector may face challenges in delivering impactful experiences to residents and visitors.

International

The Guardian: Arts Funding Collapse Was Predictable

A commentary in The Guardian reflects on the predictable collapse of arts funding amidst austerity measures in the UK. The article highlights the detrimental impact of funding cuts on cultural institutions and the creative sector. It criticizes both Tory and Labour governments for neglecting the arts and calls for renewed investment to revitalize the cultural landscape. As arts organizations struggle to survive, the article emphasizes the need for policymakers to prioritize the arts as essential components of society's well-being and identity.

