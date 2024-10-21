Industry Pro Newsletter: NEA Report Reveals State Arts Trends, Toronto Plans Major Investments

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









This week’s newsletter highlights key developments in arts and culture across regions. From Toronto’s ambitious 10-year investment plan to the Garden Theatre’s abrupt closure in Florida, communities are focusing on accessibility and resilience. The NEA’s latest report sheds light on U.S. arts participation trends, while major honors like the National Medal of Arts celebrate individual contributions. Additionally, fundraising efforts like the Hudson Valley Dance Festival support crucial causes, and leadership changes signal new directions for organizations like Imagination Stage. Legal disputes over pandemic insurance also underscore ongoing challenges in the arts sector.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Managing Director - Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre seeks interested and talented candidates to serve as its next Managing Director. The next Managing Director will join one of the strongest theatres in the country. At a time where many regional theatres are struggling, The Alley Theatre is a vibrant organization, artistically and financially. There is a high-performing staff and a deeply committed board of directors. The Managing Director co-leads the Alley in partnership with the Artistic Director and reports directly to the Board of Directors.

Industry Trends

NEA: Report Highlights State-Level Arts Participation Patterns

The National Endowment for the Arts' latest "50 States of Arts Participation" report examines 2022 survey data on art attendance and creation across the U.S. Key findings reveal higher-than-average participation in Utah, Vermont, and Nebraska, while New York reported lower performing arts attendance, potentially due to pandemic closures. Wisconsin and Maine led in personal art creation, and Vermont excelled in literary reading. The report offers new insights for arts policymakers and administrators, helping identify regional trends and opportunities.

Broadway/New York

Idina Menzel to Receive National Medal of Arts

Idina Menzel will be honored with the National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House on October 21, 2024. Other recipients include Eva Longoria, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, Queen Latifah, and Missy Elliott. President Joe Biden will present the awards, recognizing the recipients’ contributions to the arts and humanities. The event will also include the presentation of the National Humanities Medals and will be streamed live from the White House website.

Regional

Garden Theatre Closure Impacts Community and Youth Productions

The sudden closure of the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida, leaves patrons without refunds for tickets and subscriptions. The non-profit cited severe financial challenges and halted all operations, affecting youth productions like The Little Mermaid. Parents have launched a crowdfunding campaign to ensure these performances continue. The city, which owns the building, is exploring legal options, while local arts groups are stepping in to support disrupted projects. Discussions about the venue’s future are ongoing, with a local nonprofit expressing interest in taking over operations.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival Raises Record $170,629 for BC/EFA

The Hudson Valley Dance Festival raised $170,629 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on October 13, 2024. Held at Historic Catskill Point, the event featured performances by dance collectives like MorDance and Parsons Dance. Broadway’s Billy Griffin debuted a new piece, On Broadway, highlighting the contrast between theater life and personal disillusionment. Festival proceeds will support national HIV/AIDS initiatives and provide $2,500 grants to 16 local organizations. The festival has raised over $1.5 million since its launch in 2013.

American Theatre: Layne Holley Named Chief Managing Officer of Imagination Stage

Layne Holley has been appointed chief managing officer of Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland, succeeding Jason Najjoum. She joins chief artistic programming officer Joanne Lamparter to lead the 45-year-old organization, which focuses on youth arts education and professional theater. Holley, previously with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, brings extensive leadership experience in marketing, strategic planning, and nonprofit management. The duo aims to enhance community impact and strengthen partnerships through educational programming and socially focused theater initiatives.

International

CBC: Toronto Unveils Ambitious 10-Year Arts and Culture Plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced a decade-long cultural investment plan aimed at making arts accessible citywide. Key initiatives include increasing the Toronto Arts Council's budget by $2 million annually, doubling funding for local arts services, and indexing grants to inflation. The plan also addresses challenges like venue closures and rising costs, ensuring cultural events reach all parts of the city. Co-chair Shelley Carroll highlighted that the initiative, developed with input from over 4,000 residents, emphasizes the link between thriving arts and vibrant communities.

Insurance Post: Allianz and Ambassador Theatre Group Await Court Ruling on COVID Insurance Case

The Ambassador Theatre Group and Allianz are waiting for a court decision on their dispute over COVID-related business interruption insurance. The case, which was heard by the Commercial Court last year, involved several similar claims. A two-day appeal was recently held in London, with a final ruling expected by the end of 2024. The outcome could have significant implications for insurance coverage during pandemics.

Missed our last few newsletters?

October 14, 2024 - Financial Struggles, New Residencies, and Successful Fundraising for BTU

In this week’s theatre news, several stories highlight both leadership transitions and the ongoing challenges facing theater institutions. Broadway Cares welcomes new trustees as it continues its mission, while Black Theatre United raises significant funds for new initiatives. Leadership changes also feature prominently, with James Morgan stepping down from The York Theatre and Dean Gladden retiring from Alley Theatre. On the international front, the RSC appoints new writers in residence, and Stuttgart Opera's Sancta Susanna provokes strong audience reactions. Additionally, the closure of California Shakespeare Theater underscores financial struggles in the industry.

October 7, 2024 - TikTok Boosts Theatre Sales as Broadway Tours Expand Educational Access

In this week's newsletter, we highlight key developments across the theatre world, from financial challenges in arts funding to exciting leadership changes. TikTok continues to influence the stage, boosting the success of an immersive off-Broadway show, while Chicago’s small arts sector shows resilience despite pandemic setbacks. Meanwhile, the Broadway League expands its reach with a new educational initiative, and uncertainty looms for Scottish arts organizations awaiting crucial funding decisions. Read on for updates on theatre closures, new Managing Directors, and more industry trends shaping the cultural landscape.

September 30, 2024 - Nataki Garret and Christopher Ashley Moving To New Leadership Posts

This week, we’re taking a look at leadership shifts and challenges across the performing arts: from Nataki Garrett’s appointment as Chair of Theatre Communications Group to a new report on gender disparities in ballet leadership, as well as the announcement of Roundabout’s New Artistic Director, and a transition at the Houston Ballet. Additionally, industry trends such as theater ticket insurance and dynamic pricing reflect the evolving financial landscape of theater.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





