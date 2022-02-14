Industry Pro Newsletter: Dramatic Publishing Wins Arbitration, Regional Jimmy Awards Competitions Announced







February 14, 2022 -

It's Valentine's Day - and to celebrate, check out our list of the most romantic Broadway love songs of all time according to Broadway stars , along with some other fun and games on our social channels. Across the industry last week, two trends have begun to emerge more fully: the first being we continue to have more data on just how bleak things were for the industry over the past two years. The second is that more companies are ready to emerge from that darkness stronger than ever - with new spaces ready to open and new seasons being announced. While much of the last two years have been filled with programs designed to bridge the gap between pre and post pandemic, it feels more like the current bridges are now landing on the mainland, and not another island in the midst of an uncertain landscape.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld Launches New Daily Word Game

Looking for a fun, Broadway themed way to start your day? Or a midday way to pass a little time? Check out BroadwayWorld's new daily word game - guess the Broadway related word or phrase by guessing letters one at a time. Then be sure and share your score with your friends! Play today's game...

Dramatic Publishing Wins Arbitration with Harper Lee Estate

In 2019, Dramatic Publishing and the Harper Lee Estate became locked in a legal battle over the rights to the adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird that they represented, stemming from actions taken by the Lee Estate and then-producer of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway Scott Rudin, threatening the licensees of the older adaptation, and forcing the cancellation of multiple planned productions. That legal battle has concluded, and the arbiter has found in favor of Dramatic Publishing. Read more...

Broadway/New York

Music Man to Make 10,000 Tickets Available for $20 to NYC Students, Families, and Teachers

The producers of The Music Man announced the program last week, with the goal of increasing access to Broadway productions and to foster a love of the performing arts. The program was spearheaded by the productions Black Theatre Coalition fellow Amy Marie Haven. Read more...

Broadway League Confirms Mask Policy to Remain Until April 30

After New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week that the New York State indoor mask mandate would not be extended, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin confirmed that the Broadway League would continue with their vaccination and mask policies through April 30 as previously announced. Read more...

Regional

Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced for The Jimmy Awards

The 13th Annual Jimmy Awards announced the 45 regional awards programs that will sponsor winners to participate in the competition this summer in NYC. The list of awards sponsors includes two brand new regional awards programs and covers 24 states and the District of Columbia. Read more...

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's New Home Nears Completion

The nearly $50 million project will open with A Chorus Line in the spring of 2023 - only a slight delay from the original Fall 2022 timeline. The new space is built with the same specifications as a Broadway stage, and the company hopes to attract out-of-town tryouts of new Broadway bound productions. Read more...

After 14 Years at the Helm, League of Chicago Theatres ED Deb Clapp Steps Down

Executive Director Deb Clapp announced that she will be leaving the League of Chicago Theatres where she has served in her role for fourteen years. Her last day will be June 30th of this year. Read more...

International

Royal Shakespeare Company Partners with TikTok to Offer Subsidized Seats

The RSC has committed to a partnership with TikTok that will see them creating more content for the platform, including behind the scenes looks at the productions. In addition, TikTok users will be able to book tickets for £10. Read more...

Commercial Theatre Companies Report Revenue Losses of 90%

Commercial theatre producers in the UK have reported losses due to the COVID pandemic of more than 90% year over year - mostly stemming from the closure of their venues for more than a full year. Read more...

