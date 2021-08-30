Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway's New Deal, the Delta Variant, and the Return of Audiences







August 30, 2021 -

The return to Broadway videos have been rolling out over the past few weeks from various shows as they all get ready to welcome back audiences this fall - but the This is Broadway campaign from the League of Broadway Theatres is a beautiful love letter to the stage - and the League hopes it will encourage audiences to come back by reminding them of why they fell in love with the stage in the first place. With more Broadway shows set to welcome back audiences this week, we'll continue tracking developments of both audience and artists safety.

The Social Report

Wicked was the most talked about show of last week leading up to and as a result of the PBS concert special (now streaming.) Come From Away also had a great week following the release of the trailer for the Apple TV filmed version of the show.

New Campaign Heralds the Return of Broadway

From the League of Broadway Theatres, a new campaign being rolled out called This is Broadway aims to remind audiences what they love about the stage - and bring them back into the seats sooner rather than later.

A New Deal for Broadway

As Broadway readies for a full return, Black Theatre United announced their New Deal for Broadway - an agreement for both short term and long term reforms in areas of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility & Belonging.

The Delta Variant and Planning for the Fall

Jerald Raymond Pearce writes in American Theatre about the ways the Delta variant is causing havoc with theatres plans for a fall return across the country. With differing governmental responses in different areas, it is making it more and more difficult to get a clear picture of what the "right" path forward is.

Vaccines and Masks are Making Broadway Safe Again

Writing for Rolling Stone, Jerry Portwood visits Pass Over and describes the experience of re-connecting with a group of people to experience art in a big room.

Some Performers Are Trapped In Sydney

With parts of Australia in extended lockdown, many performers are finding themselves unable to return home as their crossing of the border is not considered essential - even though they were not formally released from their contracts until after the borders were closed.

Alexandra Billings Responds to Mackintosh Comments

On Instagram, the trans actor wrote: "I am an actor. I am Mame and I am Madame Rose. I am Miss Hannigan and I am Annie Oakley and I am Fantine...I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick."

Road to Reopening: True Colors Theatre

In the latest installment of the Road to Reopening, BroadwayWorld caught up with Chandra Stephens-Albright, the Managing Director of True Colors Theatre. The Atlanta company has spent the pandemic streaming, re-engaging with their audiences (and enjoying the real time response the digital space allows), and preparing for the future.

