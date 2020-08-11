Industry Pro 8/11: Equity Approved Curtain Calls and More!

This week, in addition to the stories below, we’re also back online with another free webinar in our Industry Pro series.

Though last week wasn't all good news as more theatres announced delays in their reopening plan, or in the case of the Rockettes the official cancellation of the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, there were some bright spots in the industry this week - Barrington Stage and Berkshire Theatre Group returned to the stage with Equity approved productions, and we learned that a third may be on its way to the West Coast.

While many areas of the country continue to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus, and major hubs like New York still seem a long way from production, the increase in groups that are allowed to work together means that we're also seeing an increase in high quality streaming content hitting the web - signaling that though we can't fully gather in the same space as our audiences, we can come together as artists and get that work out to touch an audience in a way that is safe, entertaining, and meaningful.

This week, we'll be joined by Manny Cawaling of Inspire Washington and Deb Clapp of the League of Chicago Theatres to the current state of the industry, using their two regions and perspectives as case studies for how we might move forward, and how far down the tunnel that ray of light is. The work they do is difficult, inspiring, and deeply focused on the cultural sector. You won't want to miss this conversation!

Thursday, August 13th at 5pm Eastern, 4pm Central, and 2pm Pacific!

As the industry grapples with questions of inequality and access, actor and lyric translator Luis Mora highlights one area that the community can do better: access to stronger translations for non-english speaking audiences as well as fully mounted shows in Spanish. As a way to kick-off the project and raise awareness, he created a Spanish translation of "For Forever" from the Pasek and Paul show, Dear Evan Hanson.

In the world of finding new ways, methods, and formats to create theatre, Huntington Theatre Company recently released 4 audio plays that work to envision what the world will look like a few years removed from the current moment. The "Dream Boston" series features plays set at local landmarks and the writers were charged with reflecting on the idea of hope. The company and audiences have responded well to the project, so much so that Huntington has already commissioned an additional 7 pieces.

Then we want it on our Streaming Calendar! The BroadwayWorld Streaming Calendar is the most in depth, comprehensive, and most-used streaming calendar on the web. It is the go-to resource for theatre audiences looking for a theatrical experience in their own living room. The best part? Listings are completely free of charge (with paid boosting options available). Add your streaming content today!

Continuing to follow the story of Barrington Stage Company's return to performance, their one-person show Harry Clarke entered a new phase: performances. Click the link above to take a look at photos from the first Equity approved Curtain Call since theatres went dark in March.

Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group also went into previews over the weekend, marking the first return to the stage for an Equity approved production of a musical. This production, like Barrington's Harry Clarke is taking place outdoors.

Oakland Theater Project announced last week that they are in the final stages of getting approval for their Drive-In production of The Waste Land, which would mark the first Equity approved production on the West Coast since the shutdown began.

