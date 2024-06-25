Georgia Shreve Celebrates Over 40 Professional Years Of Creative Genius

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Globally acclaimed composer, author, playwright, and poet Georgia Shreve is celebrating a 40 year creative career that has taken her from Wall Street, to Carnegie Hall, to Off-Broadway's Theatre Row. With over 100 unique compositions, plays, poems, and novels to her name, New York-based Shreve has been a powerful advocate for creativity throughout her life.

Shreve has been executing creative projects since she was in elementary school- she directed and produced plays from the age of eight years old, and wrote forty-two poems by the age of ten. Her early artistic endeavors led to a lifetime of dedication to higher learning.

Shreve has earned a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from Stanford University, a Master's Degree in Creative Writing from Brown University, a Master's Degree in Finance from Columbia University, and a Master's Degree in Psychology from Penn University. Additionally, she is in the process of completing a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at Columbia University. Shreve's varied pursuits throughout the decades have been both challenging and thrilling. In order to support her creative aspirations, Shreve utilized her studies of finance in her mid twenties. As one of the first women in investment banking, Georgia's work at Ogilvy & Mather, combined with her work on case studies at Harvard Business School, showcase her varied expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence.

"I owe my life's work to the fact that I never gave up on my passion," Shreve noted. "I've always believed that you must not pursue creativity like a magic fairy or a pink cloud. It comes in an infinity of shapes and sizes and can shapeshift at any moment. You are the only one that can evoke its perfect form for you."

After studying classical voice for several years, Georgia has avidly pursued a life as a composer specializing in vocal and orchestral music. Shreve's two semi-operatic oratorios, Lavinia and Anna Komnene, held their world premieres in New York City's prestigious Alice Tully Hall in April of 2022. Featuring an all-star cast with costumes and visuals conceived by Shreve herself, the works are scored for a 62-piece orchestra and solo voices. Shreve has followed these timely recordings with a new personal work titled Lives of a Woman, which was recently recorded by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. Never one to rest, she has also completed work on two new novels: The Process and Bodies of Waters.

"I am highly sensitive to images and color as well as sound and words-it's thrilling to combine them all in one work," she added. "I have learned that creative work brings me both joy and wisdom nourished by demanding self-discipline."

Georgia's works of fiction and poetry have been published in The New Yorker, The New Republic, and The New Criterion, among other publications. Her newest book of poetry, Messages Never Sent, came out recently. She is also the winner of the Stanford Magazine Fiction Award.

More information at georgiashreve.com.

