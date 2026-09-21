Drunk Shakespeare sues Amazon; two orchestras settle

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Industry News - September 21, 2026

New York City Ballet and San Francisco Opera each reached agreements with their orchestras, one a finished three-year contract and the other a tentative four-year deal. Leadership is turning over across the field, with a new global CEO at AKA, a new president at the Florida Theatre, a new principal conductor at the Philharmonia Orchestra, and an executive director stepping down at Soulpepper. Money and infrastructure follow the same long-term logic: a record $60 million gift to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, a new advisory and venue operator division from LW Theatres, and a 54-organization national commitment to new plays by women+ playwrights. The makers of Drunk Shakespeare have also taken Amazon to federal court over what they say is unauthorized use of their name and look. And the industry is mourning Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer of Spring Awakening, who died at 56.

Industry Trends

AKA has appointed Liz Furze as Global CEO, as the agency moves toward a more connected global model across the US and UK. Furze joined in 2001 and led AKA New York's growth over the past 18 years. (Read more)

LW Theatres has announced the launch of LW Partners, a new global advisory and venue operator division created to help theatre owners, developers and cultural institutions develop and operate world-class venues and experiences. (Read more)

54 theaters and organizations across 30 states will present over 30 new plays by women+ playwrights in a civic initiative from The Flynn Center in partnership with The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. (Read more)

The company behind Drunk Shakespeare has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the Prime Video series Off Campus used its name and the look of its shows without authorization, both on screen and in the campaign that promoted the series. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

BroadwayWorld has your official fall 2026 Off-Broadway preview, a complete guide to everything opening Off-Broadway! See West End transfers, stars in play revivals, multiple world premieres and more. (Read more)

Duncan Sheik, Tony Award-Winning Composer of SPRING AWAKENING and More, Dies at 56

Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter best known for his work on Spring Awakening, has died at age 56. Read his obituary here. (Read more)

Theatre Row announced a new Studio Residency providing nonprofit performing arts companies with affordable space, professional development, and organizational support without presentation requirements. (Read more)

The New York City musicians' union (AFM Local 802) and the New York City Ballet have reached a successful resolution to negotiations, resulting in a three-year contract for orchestra members. (Read more)

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has received a $60 million anonymous donation, the largest gift in its history, to expand the preservation, cataloging and digitization of its 15 million-item archive. (Read more)

Regional

San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract after a week of negotiations, with the deal subject to ratification. (Read more)

The Philharmonia Orchestra announced the appointment of conductor Manfred Honeck as its next Principal Conductor. Honeck, who is currently Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will take up the post in 2028. (Read more)

The Joffrey Ballet has announced Aoi Morohashi, Fabian Raschitor and Sam Stampleman as new Company Artists for its 2026-27 season, alongside the appointment of Thomas Edwards as Rehearsal Director. (Read more)

Portland Center Stage celebrates two decades at its historic home with a milestone season featuring new productions and co-productions, as the theater emerges from a financial crisis. (Read more)

The Florida Theatre Board of Directors unanimously voted Kevin Stone as president and PC Bryant as board chair, marking new leadership for the historic Jacksonville performing arts venue. (Read more)

The Jeff Awards recognized 41 recipients across 37 categories of theater excellence in Chicago, with Writers Theatre and Raven Theatre each receiving five awards for their productions. (Read more)

Houston Youth Symphony announced two transformational anonymous gifts totaling $1.2 million to support music education and youth development. The funds will strengthen financial aid, expand community outreach, and increase access to music programs. (Read more)

International

The UK Theatre Awards 2026 has unveiled its nominees spanning performing, creative and production categories. The ceremony will honour theatrical excellence from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. (Read more)

Soulpepper Theatre has announced that it is parting ways with its executive director. Gideon Arthurs will step down as Executive Director in October. Learn more here. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Kennedy Center warns of bankruptcy, SF Opera cancels over a strike, and Gate Theatre closes after 50 years — plus Shaw Festival's $25M rebuild, new leaders at Le Petit and Quantum, and what Broadway's SEC filings reveal. (Read more)

BMG and Concord finalize their merger, Open Jar Studios expands to a second home, and leadership shifts hit Classical Theatre of Harlem, Paper Mill Playhouse, and National Queer Theater. Equity secures £15K for unpaid Manchester Pride performers. (Read more)

Leadership shifts hit NYC, The Old Vic, and Cape Town City Ballet, while Shea's Buffalo breaks ground on its $34.5M expansion. Plus: Virginia Stage's flood recovery fundraiser, NAMT's 22 new musical grants, and Seoul Arts Awards honorees. (Read more)

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