Drunk Shakespeare sues Amazon; two orchestras settle
Plus: LW Theatres launches LW Partners, Manfred Honeck takes the Philharmonia podium in 2028, and the industry remembers Duncan Sheik.
Industry News - September 21, 2026
New York City Ballet and San Francisco Opera each reached agreements with their orchestras, one a finished three-year contract and the other a tentative four-year deal. Leadership is turning over across the field, with a new global CEO at AKA, a new president at the Florida Theatre, a new principal conductor at the Philharmonia Orchestra, and an executive director stepping down at Soulpepper. Money and infrastructure follow the same long-term logic: a record $60 million gift to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, a new advisory and venue operator division from LW Theatres, and a 54-organization national commitment to new plays by women+ playwrights. The makers of Drunk Shakespeare have also taken Amazon to federal court over what they say is unauthorized use of their name and look. And the industry is mourning Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer of Spring Awakening, who died at 56.
Industry Trends
AKA Appoints Elizabeth Furze As Global CEO
AKA has appointed Liz Furze as Global CEO, as the agency moves toward a more connected global model across the US and UK. Furze joined in 2001 and led AKA New York's growth over the past 18 years. (Read more)
LW Theatres Launches LW Partners Global Advisory and Venue Operator Division
LW Theatres has announced the launch of LW Partners, a new global advisory and venue operator division created to help theatre owners, developers and cultural institutions develop and operate world-class venues and experiences. (Read more)
54 Theaters and Organizations to Participate in WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
54 theaters and organizations across 30 states will present over 30 new plays by women+ playwrights in a civic initiative from The Flynn Center in partnership with The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. (Read more)
Drunk Shakespeare Producers Sue Amazon Over Prime Video's OFF CAMPUS
The company behind Drunk Shakespeare has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the Prime Video series Off Campus used its name and the look of its shows without authorization, both on screen and in the campaign that promoted the series. (Read more)
Broadway/New York
All the Off-Broadway Shows to See in Fall 2026 - A Complete Guide
BroadwayWorld has your official fall 2026 Off-Broadway preview, a complete guide to everything opening Off-Broadway! See West End transfers, stars in play revivals, multiple world premieres and more. (Read more)
Duncan Sheik, Tony Award-Winning Composer of SPRING AWAKENING and More, Dies at 56
Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter best known for his work on Spring Awakening, has died at age 56. Read his obituary here. (Read more)
Theatre Row to Launch Studio Residency for Emerging Arts Companies
Theatre Row announced a new Studio Residency providing nonprofit performing arts companies with affordable space, professional development, and organizational support without presentation requirements. (Read more)
New York City Ballet and AFM Local 802 Reach Three-Year Contract Agreement
The New York City musicians' union (AFM Local 802) and the New York City Ballet have reached a successful resolution to negotiations, resulting in a three-year contract for orchestra members. (Read more)
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Receives Historic $60 Million Donation
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has received a $60 million anonymous donation, the largest gift in its history, to expand the preservation, cataloging and digitization of its 15 million-item archive. (Read more)
Regional
San Francisco Opera & Orchestra Reach Tentative Four-Year Contract
San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract after a week of negotiations, with the deal subject to ratification. (Read more)
Manfred Honeck to Become Philharmonia Orchestra's Principal Conductor
The Philharmonia Orchestra announced the appointment of conductor Manfred Honeck as its next Principal Conductor. Honeck, who is currently Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will take up the post in 2028. (Read more)
Joffrey Ballet Adds Three Company Artists and New Rehearsal Director for 2026-27 Season
The Joffrey Ballet has announced Aoi Morohashi, Fabian Raschitor and Sam Stampleman as new Company Artists for its 2026-27 season, alongside the appointment of Thomas Edwards as Rehearsal Director. (Read more)
Portland Center Stage Marks 20 Years at The Armory
Portland Center Stage celebrates two decades at its historic home with a milestone season featuring new productions and co-productions, as the theater emerges from a financial crisis. (Read more)
Kevin Stone Named Florida Theatre President; PC Bryant Becomes Board Chair
The Florida Theatre Board of Directors unanimously voted Kevin Stone as president and PC Bryant as board chair, marking new leadership for the historic Jacksonville performing arts venue. (Read more)
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre, and More Receive 58th Anniversary Jeff Awards For Equity Theater
The Jeff Awards recognized 41 recipients across 37 categories of theater excellence in Chicago, with Writers Theatre and Raven Theatre each receiving five awards for their productions. (Read more)
Anonymous Donors Give $1.2M to Houston Youth Symphony
Houston Youth Symphony announced two transformational anonymous gifts totaling $1.2 million to support music education and youth development. The funds will strengthen financial aid, expand community outreach, and increase access to music programs. (Read more)
International
UK Theatre Awards 2026 Reveal Nominees
The UK Theatre Awards 2026 has unveiled its nominees spanning performing, creative and production categories. The ceremony will honour theatrical excellence from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. (Read more)
Gideon Arthurs Will Step Down as Executive Director of Soulpepper
Soulpepper Theatre has announced that it is parting ways with its executive director. Gideon Arthurs will step down as Executive Director in October. Learn more here. (Read more)
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