Danny Burstein, Martyna Majok, Helen Park and More Join Dramatists Guild BroadwayCon Panels - Full Programming Set







The Dramatists Guild of America has revealed their full slate of programming and special guests for their 2023 BroadwayCon panels. BroadwayCon will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis from July 21-23, 2023.

“We’re excited to partner with BroadwayCon to facilitate conversations on what writers do, how we work and why we are a vital part of our theatrical landscape. We’ll be emphasizing the significant cultural impact of writers within the theatre community while also empowering writers to advocate for themselves as storytellers and theatremakers,” shared Emmanuel Wilson, co-Executive Director of the Dramatists Guild of America.

“Playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists are bold enough to dream the stories that have long captivated the American theatre on Broadway stages and beyond, shaping our shared realities,” shared Jordan Stovall, Director of Outreach & Institutional Partnerships of the Dramatists Guild of America. “We seek to amplify the enthusiasm for these stories shared at BroadwayCon with our strongest slate of programming yet, wherein theatre writers will collectively envision the future of our industry and nurture the theatre writers of tomorrow.”

The full schedule of programming is as follows:

Spotlight on Women and Nonbinary Musical Theatre Writers

Moderated by Sarah Rebell and Georgia Stitt

Featuring panelists Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Christiana Cole, Gretchen Cryer, and Rona Siddiqui

Friday, July 21

10am-11am

Winter Garden/Palace Room

It’s time to shine a light on the folks who are breaking ground—and breaking glass ceilings—as musical theatre writers!

This conversation, presented by Maestra and the Dramatists Guild of America, will celebrate the trailblazers who have recently made their Broadway debuts and lift up emerging musical theatre writers who are the face of the future by bringing them in the room together. We’ll discuss their experiences, lingering disparities in the industry, as well as the ongoing programs developed to achieve progress, such as Maestra’s new RISE Theatre Directory, The Count, DG’s Inclusion Rider, ongoing DEIA efforts, and other resources developed to address historic inequities in Broadway and the American theatre at large.

“What is the Future of Broadway?” A Dream Session with Global Majority Playwrights and Musical Theatre Writers

Moderated by Gaven D. Trinidad

Featuring panelists Jordan E. Cooper, Kristoffer Diaz, James Ijames, Christine Toy Johnson, Douglas Lyons, and Helen Park

Friday, July 21

11:15am – 12:15pm

Second Stage (Astor Ballroom)

America is defined by the unique tapestry of individuals who comprise its populations, but representation on Broadway still beckons for improvement. How can we adapt our stages to ensure that theatre uplifts and includes everyone’s stories?

Join the Dramatists Guild for a panel of playwrights and musical theatre writers of the global majority in this dream session where we aim to redefine a new Broadway magic that is centered around inclusion and belonging.

Aspiring Songwriters Workshop: Writing a Hit

With Adam Gwon

Friday, July 21

1:15pm – 3:15pm

Duffy/Columbia Room

What makes a hit musical theatre song memorable? Have you ever wondered about how some of your favorite Broadway hits made the journey from initial idea to household classic? Join master songwriters for an interactive discussion on how some of our favorite songs were created and learn a recipe of your own to try out for yourself! Songwriters at all experience levels are encouraged to attend this session.

How Writers Get Paid on Broadway

Moderated by Theatre Producers of Color, The Industry Standard Group

Featuring panelists Joey Contreras, Kristoffer Diaz, Amanda Green, Sandy Rustin, Ralph Sevush, and Doug Wright

Friday, July 21

2:30pm – 3:30pm

Winter Garden/Palace Room

For every lit marquee, there is a writer (or team of writers) brave enough to dream up a story worthy of inspiring countless theatre lovers. Some scripts or scores take years—or even decades—of development before actors and creative teams bring them to life. How does that impact a writer’s compensation?

Join the Dramatists Guild as we lift the curtain behind the mystery of how theatre writers get paid on Broadway!

The Artist as CEO

Moderated by Tari Stratton

Featuring panelists Emma Goldman-Sherman, Samuel D. Hunter, Chisa Hutchinson, and Winter Miller

Friday, July 21

3:45pm-4:45pm

Winter Garden/Palace Room

Are you a Broadway fan who has decided to take your love of theatre to the next level? Join the Dramatists Guild for a session dedicated to learning how to advocate for yourself in the theatre industry. Discover how to successfully conquer the “business” part of “show business" so that you can start taking control of your career.

In this interactive workshop, participants should expect to learn how to formulate a brief artistic statement to share with others, explore the basics of self-advocacy/business practice as an artist, and be prepared to give and receive feedback from other participants.

Aspiring Playwrights Workshop: Finding Your Superpower

With David Henry Hwang and special guest Martyna Majok

Saturday, July 22

4pm – 6pm

Duffy/Columbia Room

Do your students want to learn how to write a stage play? Discover how to help your students access their inner storytellers and incorporate playwriting into your theatre curriculum!

This educational workshop, taught by contemporary craft leaders, is meant for educators who wish to engage their students through storytelling for the stage. That said, all theatre lovers, writers from other genres/practices, actors, and anyone else who would like to learn about the craft of playwriting is welcome to attend.

The Stories We Tell: Artivism in Action

A Live episode of The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkback

With Christine Toy Johnson and Danny Burstein

Saturday, July 22

5pm – 6pm

Winter Garden/Palace Room

Join The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkback host, Tony-honored writer/actor/advocate Christine Toy Johnson, and Tony Award-winning actor Danny Burstein (Pictures from Home, Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof) for a discussion on using your art to further your activism. This live episode of The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkbackpodcast will examine both the playwright’s perspective and the performer’s perspective, exploring how Christine and Danny aim to bring humanity to controversial characters, illuminate underrepresented stories through their artistic choices, utilize their social media influence to create dialogue, and more.

The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkback is a podcast for every playwright, composer, lyricist, librettist, or theatre fan who wants to pull back the curtain to discover the highs and lows of what it means to create theatre and foster community in the complex landscape of American storytelling. The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkback is part of the Broadway Podcast Network. Listen now at BPN.FM or wherever you get your podcasts.

More information about these panels and BroadwayCon is available by visiting Click Here.

As the professional trade association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers, the Dramatists Guild of America works to protect and advance the rights of all theatre writers across the country. With over 10,000 members around the world, the Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest, and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild’s advocacy, programs, events, publications, and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community, and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theatre.

Maestra provides support, visibility, and community to the women and nonbinary people who make the music in the musical theatre industry. Membership is made up of composers, music directors, orchestrators, arrangers, copyists, rehearsal pianists, and other musicians who are an underrepresented minority in musical theatre. The organization’s initiatives include monthly educational seminars, mentorship programs, technical skills workshops, networking events, and online resources and partnerships that aim to promote equality of opportunity and to address the many historical disadvantages and practices that have limited women and nonbinary composers and musicians in the musical theatre. For more information on Maestra, please visit https://maestramusic.org/

Broadway Podcast Network is all about creating an engaging, immersive, user-friendly experience where theatre stories of all kinds can be easily found, shared, and enjoyed. A mix of new, exciting original programming alongside podcasts you already know and love, the Broadway Podcast Network is building the perfect daily digital destination with partnership with tremendously talented content creators, all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers of all kinds. With a vast range of theatre-related programming, Broadway Podcast Network podcasts offer something for everyone, including behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, magical theatre history, candid interviews with your favorite stars, and so much more. Broadway Podcast Network’s audience includes theatre professionals and industry leaders, theatre students, up-and-coming artists, and theatre fans from all over the world.

BroadwayCon is theatre’s answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From July 21-23, 2023, join some of Broadway’s biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the New York Marriott Marquis to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2023 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season’s hits, and discussions featuring the industry’s top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.









