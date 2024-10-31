Daniel Aukin and nicHi douglas Receive Joe A. Callaway Awards from SDCF

The Callaway Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony in Spring 2025.
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's 2023-2024 Joe A. Callaway Awards will be awarded to Daniel Aukin for excellence in directing for Stereophonic (Playwrights Horizons) and nicHi douglas for excellence in choreography for (pray) (National Black Theatre & Ars Nova). The Callaway Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony in Spring 2025.
The Callaway Awards are peer-given awards recognizing excellence in the arts of stage direction and choreography in each New York City Off-Broadway season. The Callaway finalists for excellence in directing are Saheem Ali for Buena Vista Social Club at Atlantic Theater Company and Sam Pinkleton for Oh Mary! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The Callaway finalists for excellence in choreography are Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez for The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater and Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck for Buena Vista Social Club at Atlantic Theater Company. The Callaway Awards were first presented in 1989.
The 2023-2024 Callaway Committee was chaired by Shea Sullivan and included William Carlos Angulo, Maggie Burrows, Roger Danforth, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Kyle Donnelly, Dell Howlett, Kenny Ingram, Gerry McIntyre, Margarett Perry, Danya Taymor, and Daniela Varon.
Callaway Awards Committee Chair Shea Sullivan said in a statement, “The Callaway Awards are such a thrilling opportunity to both witness and lift up the work of our directing and choreography peers who are creating exciting and innovative theatre in continuously challenging times. It’s a difficult choice every year but the committee is overjoyed for this year’s awardees and finalists.”
To learn more about the Callaway Awards, please visit this website: https://sdcfoundation.org/2023-2024-callaway-award-recipients-and-finalists/
