DESPERATION: OR THE RETURN OF THE BLACK CROOK! Will Have a Developmental Reading This Month

The York Theatre Company will present a developmental reading of Desperation, or The Return of the Black Crook!: A Musical Comedy Fantasy with book and lyrics by Bryan Leys and music by Clare Cooper, with music direction by Frank Lindquist and directed by Bryan Leys. The by-invitation-only presentation will take place on Monday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Pearl Studios (500 Eighth Avenue – Rooms 314). Admission is free, BY INVITATION ONLY. For further information, please contact boxoffice@yorktheatre.org. This presentation is part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series.

It's Halloween, 1888, in Desperation, Colorado. A sorcerer-turned-gunfighter is pledged to deliver one innocent soul to the devil by midnight. The entanglements involve con men, killers, gold diggers, unlucky heroines, a fairy princess, and a pig transformed into a man. There is plenty of dark humor, satire, and catchy musical comedy. Desperation is based on The Black Crook, considered by many to be the first American musical.

The cast of Desperation will include Nikki Casseri (Lili Marlene, Pillars of New York), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Rothchild and Sons at the York), Laura Daniel (The Tragic & Horrible Life of the Singing Nun), Michael Kirk Lane (Hell's Belles), James Lynch, Brandon Schraml (Pillars of New York), Robert Vest, Bridget Welch, and Babs Winn (Cougar The Musical).

Biographies

Bryan Leys (Book & Lyrics/Director) is a librettist, lyricist and playwright. In June, Bryan's country western musical, Carolina Rising, was part of the 2024 Florida Festival of New Musicals at the Winter Park Playhouse. Bryan and Clare Cooper's musical How to Marry a Divorced Man was also produced there as a world premiere in 2019. Bryan has a long history with the York Theatre, which has previously presented readings of his musicals Acting, Murder on Broadway, and The White Witch of Rosehall. Bryan provided the book and lyrics for Hell's Belles (NYC Off-Broadway and Empire Stage-Ft. Lauderdale). His musicals Hoodwinked and Midsummer Nights are licensed by Concord Theatricals and his detective musical, Murder on Broadway, is available through Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing. His musical The Forgotten Film of Dorian Gray was a Michael Stewart Award winner.

Clare Cooper (Music) is a singer/songwriter/keyboardist and musical director. A graduate of Berklee College of Music and the New School's Creative Arts Therapy program, she is an award-winning songwriter who has recorded two CDs, Northern Drive and Valentine. She is the composer of musical comedies How to Marry a Divorced Man and Desperation, both with book and lyrics by Bryan Leys. Theater credits include Tony ‘n' Tina's Wedding, Jaws! The Musical, 2014 Fringe Festival favorite Urban Momfare, Memphis and Honeyland. TV credits include “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and AMC's “Into Character.” She has been musical director/arranger for cabaret shows at Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, Rose's Turn, The Triad, and the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Frank Lindquist (Music Director) Born and raised in New York City, Frank Lindquist is a music director, pianist, organist, composer, orchestrator, and arranger. Credits on Broadway: pianist and keyboard player for some 30 shows, including Beauty and the Beast, A Chorus Line, Starlight Express, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale, The Great Comet, Aida, The Who's Tommy, La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me; Associate Conductor for The Goodbye Girl (with Martin Short and Bernadette Peters) and Sweet Charity (with Christina Applegate). Off-Broadway: conductor/pianist for The Fantasticks, Inside Out, Nunsense, and many others. Seasonally: piano/keyboards/organ for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Frank's orchestrations and arrangements can be heard on the Koch CD release The Beautiful Beatles by the Aureole Trio and in the PBS broadcasts, CDs, and DVDs of Andiamo: Love from Italy and The Bala Brothers. His work has been performed at numerous regional theaters, at the Amalfi Coast Music Festival in Italy, by the Albany Symphony Orchestra and the Empire State Ballet, and on multiple episodes of ABC TV's “One Life to Live.” His composing credits include music and lyrics for five seasons of the FreeTheater at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

The York Theatre Company “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City—and one of very few in the world—dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Over 45 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival). Commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent York productions have included A Sign of the Times (New World Stages), The Jerusalem Syndrome, Vanities—The Musical, Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York, and subsequently to rave reviews in London—as did York's Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for “Developing and Producing New Musicals,” a special Outer Critics Circle Award for “50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals.” Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter's Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean's at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.

