DADDY By Chris Browne Valenzuela To Have Industry Reading

Starline Theatre Company will present a reading of the new Chris Browne Valenzuela play “#daddy” on Saturday, February 22nd 2025 at 4:00 pm in Pearl Studios | 500 8th Ave, NYC.

Abniel Marat Award recipient Chris Browne Valenzuela returns with this very loosely autobiographical play about the relationship between a gay father and his Queer son, both living under the same roof in their New York City apartment. Having a member of the LGBTQ+ community as a parent feels like a dream for any Queer kid who grew up in a traditional, conservative family. But the change in the zeitgeist of different generations of Queer men make up for unexpected tensions that won't resolve easily.

In previous closed readings, the play has been described “in #daddy Chris lovingly captures the internal struggles a gay son has coming to terms with his father coming out late in life. Where #daddy really excels is using its supporting characters to deftly probe gay stereotypes.”

The four-character play will be read by Bert James, Devin Romero, Darrian Gray and Chris Browne Valenzuela.

The reading will be directed by Brian J Soliwoda, cofounder of Salt Tree Art, and stage managed by Jenny Hanrahan.

Attendance is limited to industry only. For further information please contact Carl Brown-Estevez, Associate Producer, Starline Theatre Company, at cbrowne1@uc.cl.

Chris Browne Valenzuela is an award-winning Chilean actor and playwright whose original work has earned him the Hispanic Federation's “Abniel Marat Award” for best playwright. He is also a faculty member of both Circle in the Square Theatre School and The Terry Knickerbocker Studio, where he teaches Mask Performance and Devised Works

