Cove Park and Business of Broadway Partner For New Creative Producers Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Cove Park and Business of Broadway, in association with Capital Theatres, have announced a new residency for creative theatre producers to take place at Cove Park on 13 – 19 January 2025. Over the course of one week, participants will benefit from an immersive and creative space to connect and develop their theatre producing practice with guidance and support from Business of Broadway. This professional development opportunity is intended for early and mid-career theatre producers based in the UK and Ireland, and will include workshops and lectures on commercial theatre producing in New York City and beyond. Sessions will include topics such as: producing on Broadway 101, fundraising and pitching in the United States, financial models (budgets, recoupment schedules, royalty pools, etc.), U.S. unions & guilds, production and investment contracts, marketing, and more.

Rachel Sussman, Co-Founder at Business of Broadway, said: “We are delighted to partner with Cove Park for the first time on their beautiful property early next year. We look forward to meeting producers from across the UK and Ireland and sharing the nuances of how the commercial theatre business in the United States operates, with a focus on the Broadway players, process, and financial model.”

Developed from the Musical Theatre Writing Residency, this residency reflects our aims to address gaps in the sector and provide more unique professional development opportunities for creative practitioners.

The residency provides participants with time, space and peer-to-peer support to work on self-directed projects, up to eight group sessions on commercial theatre producing led by Business of Broadway, individual private accommodation for six nights, workspace and meeting space, unlimited access to Cove Park’s 50-acre site, and the opportunity to network and connect with peers in the theatre industry.

Alex Marrs, Programmes & Communications Producer at Cove Park, said: “We are thrilled for this opportunity to provide such a unique experience for UK and Irish theatre producers. This exciting new collaboration with Business of Broadway and Capital Theatres supports our aims to provide exceptional opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and cultural exchange while addressing the acute and growing need for professional development residencies for theatre practitioners. We hope this programme supports the touring and transfer of plays and musicals made in the UK and Ireland to New York City and beyond.

Applications to take part in this residency will be accepted until Monday 2 December 2024. There is a sliding scale pricing structure to help support access based on whether the applicant is applying as an independent producer or as a representative of a theatre company or cultural institution.

One fully funded bursary will be awarded to an independent or freelance creative producer based in Scotland. This bursary includes a placement in the residency programme, financial support of £550, and £75 travel allowance. Additionally, the recipient will benefit from a one-to-one mentorship meeting with a member of the Business of Broadway team. Click here for more information and how to apply.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive at Capital Theatres, said, “We are so pleased to collaborate on this programme with Cove Park to support creative practitioners on their artistic journey. At Capital Theatres, we are committed to fostering opportunities in the sector, and I believe this residency will offer tremendous value to producers by connecting with international peers and sharing valuable skills and expertise. The aims of this programme align closely with the producing ambitions of Capital Theatres and our desire to strengthen the sector. We look forward to sharing, learning and collaborating with those involved in the residency.”

Commercial Theatre Producing Seminar

On Tuesday, 14 January 2025, Business of Broadway will lead a full-day Commercial Theatre Producing Seminar, open to theatre producers and practitioners based in the UK and Ireland. This professional development opportunity is intended for early and mid-career theatre producers who are seeking to learn more about commercial theatre producing in New York City and beyond. Others who work in the theatre industry including but not limited to general management, company management, marketing, development, or in creative roles such as direction and design, are also welcome to enroll in the open seminar. For more information and to register, please visit our Ticket Tailor page.

Comments





