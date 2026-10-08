Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program Opens Applications for 7th Year
The program will award 10 recipients a financial grant and will offer the cohort various online work sessions connected to leadership and community building.
Applications for The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program are now open. The seventh cycle of The CRR Scholarship Program will continue to distribute $100,000 amongst 10 recipients and will offer the cohort various online work sessions focused on leadership, community building, professional growth, and more.
The program seeks to uplift and support the next generation of theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes. The program is run in partnership with the BTC and works hard to help continue and build upon their shared mission of championing the next generation.
The CRR Scholarship Program will award 10 recipients a financial grant and will offer the cohort various online work sessions connected to leadership, community building, and mentorship. This cycle will conclude with an all expenses paid trip to New York City to meet with mentors, attend panels with leading industry professionals and interact with the Broadway scene in person.
Over the last six years, the program has accepted 65 students and has over $550,000 amongst them. Past scholars have gone on to work across the industry on Broadway in shows like Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Proof, Every Brilliant Thing, Buena Vista Social Club, Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, The Last Five Years, A Wonderful World, Lempicka, Maybe Happy Ending, and Disney's Aladdin, on tour with Jagged Little Pill and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and across the country in regional theaters like Lincoln Center Theater, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Geffen Playhouse, Geva Theatre, The Shed, The Public Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse. Past mentors and speakers include Whitney White, Narda Alcorn, Saheem Ali, Jocelyn Bioh, Zhailon Levingston, Rachel Chavkin, Ann James, Schele Williams, Sammy Lopez, Clint Ramos and other prominent leaders from the theatre industry.
Applications are now open through Sunday, November 22 at 11:59pm EST. Applicants will be selected and informed by January 2027. Eligible applicants will need to submit a one-minute video essay describing why they are the ideal candidate for the program, along with their current transcript and two letters of recommendation.
To donate or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit CRRscholarship.com or email scholarship@codyrenard.com. For additional information, please visit CRRscholarship.com or @CRRScholarship on Instagram.
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