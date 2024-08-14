Clean Break Executive Director and Joint CEO, Erin Gavaghan, Departs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After six years with the company, Erin Gavaghan is leaving Clean Break. She will be returning to her homeland of Canada to take up the position of Managing Director at Canadian College of Performing Arts.



Erin joined Clean Break in 2018 as Executive Director alongside Artistic Directors Anna Herrmann and Róisín McBrinn, as part of a new leadership structure and subsequently became Joint CEO with Anna after Róisín’s departure in 2022. As part of the leadership team, Erin’s huge impact has included steering major capital works to improve sustainability and accessibility; championing the company’s industry-renowned well-being and mental health commitments; supporting the development and embedding of our anti-racism practice; and achieving a Silver Award for Clean Break’s trauma-informed practice.



Natasha Bucknor MBE will take up the role of Interim Executive Director and Joint CEO for Clean Break this Autumn. Natasha brings a wealth of leadership experience having worked as an Executive Director and Senior Manager across the cultural sector, most recently as Head of Operations at English PEN and as Interim CEO at VocalEyes. Natasha is also a freelance consultant and an Associate at Counterculture. She is a Trustee at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres, and in 2019, received an MBE for services to theatre.



Erin Gavaghan, Executive Director and Joint CEO: “Working with the women at Clean Break has been such a rewarding experience, one that has generously offered me the opportunity to learn and grow into the leader I want to be. Clean Break is an extraordinary company which consistently punches above its weight, producing excellent theatre that truly changes hearts and minds and through this, changes society for the better. I will miss the dedicated and passionate team and trustees who have inspired and supported me through the past six years, especially my joint CEO Anna Herrmann whose vision and artistic leadership shines so brightly.”



Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Sarah-Jane Dent, Clean Break Co-Chairs: “As incoming Co-Chairs, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Erin for her great work leading Clean Break. Her unique strength, skills and dedication are present in everything she does and leave a lasting impact on the company, its team, Members and everyone it with whom it engages. We wish Erin joy for the next step in her journey.”



Anna Herrmann, Artistic Director and Joint CEO: “Erin has brought her passion for theatre and her values of equity and inclusion alongside her rigour with finance and operations, her love of all things data and her expertise in people management. Amongst other achievements, she has spearheaded brilliant work on company culture, wellbeing, governance and impact measurement. She leaves the company in a strong, healthy position, and with an abundance of love and respect for her across the staff team, trustees and Membership. I will miss her and wish her incredible success in her move to Canada and her new position.



I am also thrilled to have Natasha join us in this interim period – bringing such a wealth of expertise from her various roles in the sector, and invaluable experience as an interim. We are very lucky that she could support us in this moment.”



Natasha Bucknor MBE, Interim Executive Director and Joint CEO: “Clean Break is a company that I’ve admired for a very long time. I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Anna and the team over the next few months, whilst they recruit for the permanent role.”



Clean Break’s recruitment for a permanent Executive Director and Joint CEO will begin in September.



