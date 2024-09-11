Christmas Comes Early With THE NICE LIST Industry Staged Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas comes early this year with an industry staged reading of The Nice List, a new family friendly Christmas musical.

With book & lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz and music by Gary Adler (Altar Boyz), musical direction by Amanda Morton (The Who's Tommy), and directed by Emmy Award winner Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street), The Nice List originally premiered in 2020 as a “Zoomsical” and is now being adapted for the live stage.

When Gumdrop, the nicest elf at the North Pole gets put in charge of Santa's traditional “Nice List,” she must confront her own naughty side to save Christmas.

Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) appears as Santa Claus and will be joined by elves Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants), Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka), Zach Bencal (Aladdin), Kathleen Kim (“Sesame Street”), Nick Kohn (Avenue Q), and Brad Weinstock (Aladdin). Stage directions will be read by Morgan Smith and Aliyah Curry serves as the Stage Manager.

The Nice Listed is produced by Telly Leung (Aladdin), Joey Monda of Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Elliott & Cathy Masie of Masie Productions, Wendy Gillespie of Starhawk Productions, Matthew Woolf of Woolf Productions, and Marshall Goldsmith.

The reading will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 4pm and Friday, September 13 at 11:30am. Qualified industry members interested in attending should email NiceListMusical@gmail.com.

For more information on The Nice List, visit NiceListMusical.com.

