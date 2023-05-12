Cast Set for MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND JAM Industry Presentations at Open Jar Studios







Meet the Cast of Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam (Music & Lyrics by Bucky Heard & Timothy D. Lee of The Righteous Brothers with a book by Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo; directed by Scott Werntz).

Two special industry presentations will be at Open Jar Studios, in the heart of Broadway, 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, NYC, on Thursday, June 1 AT 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th)

Together since high school, Mike and Mindy found love and shared a dream of becoming huge singing sensations. BUT... With BIG dreams come BIG responsibilities. Therefore, to keep their dreams from being "flushed down the drain forever," a plumber and a hairdresser they became. Flash forward 10 years (circa 2005), Mike and Mindy continue working their day jobs, while tirelessly going on gigs and auditions. This fun-loving couple loves music so much, they even hold "Weekend Jams" at their place in Brooklyn, for all their wacky family and friends to sing, dance, and have a good time. Well... Sort of... You see, when Mike shares the news that a hot-shot music producer may show up to hear the duo sing, Mindy's old school Italian parents kill the vibe. They say give up on this "Pipe Dream" and take over the family plumbing business. To add injury to insult, they want the kids to stop producing music and start producing grandkids. Angry and upset, Mike and Don come to blows, causing Mike to storm out of the party leaving his cell phone behind. Will Mike and Don find resolution? Will Mindy change her parents' minds? Will that hot-shot music producer show up to make their dreams a reality? Come see for yourself!

Meet the cast of this rousing toe-tapping good old-fashioned musical:

Austin Michael* originated the role of Mike in the off-Broadway premiere of "Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam. Credits include "Mamma Mia!" tour with the original Broadway team, "Cathy Rigby is Peter Pan" alongside Cathy Rigby, Robert Westenberg, Tom Hewitt, and Kim Crosby; and as Frankie Valli in Dodger Theatricals "Jersey Boys."

Bethany McDonald is a British performer who moved to New York City to originate the lead role of Mindy in her Off-Broadway debut for the World Premiere of Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam. Bethany trained professionally for four years across Barcelona and London, graduating from London School of Musical Theatre.

Peggy Lee Brennan* played Frenchy in the original B'way production of GREASE (with Patrick Swayze); Radar's girlfriend, (Lt. Linda Nugent) in the hit TV show, M* A*S*H; and Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street (everywhere).Peg sang and danced with The Rhythm Kings, Cab Calloway, The Nicholas Brothers, Arthur Duncan, and Steve Allen.

Geoffrey Hastings Haberer* worked with Samuel L. Jackson, Mickey Rooney, & other household names in productions such as A Soldier's Play Nat'l Tour, Grease (Danny), Girl Crazy (Dusty) at Seattle Rep, Applause with Phyllis McGuire, the Off-Broadway One-Man Show Ananias, & his own One-Man Show Amaze.

Alexandria Corallo is thrilled to be part of Mike and Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam yet again as Lisa. Favorite past productions include Little Women (Jo March) The Wizard of Oz (Glinda) and Matilda (Lavender). As a TikTok celebrity, she was dueted alongside Ben Platt and has a following of 265K followers.

Carmen Romano made his off-Broadway debut in 2021 in the new musical "Mike and Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam." Carmen has resided in Las Vegas for the last 15 years performing in the World-Famous stage musical, "Legends In Concert."Carmen has performed all over the world including Russia, Japan, Finland, Thailand, and Germany.

Patricia M. Lawrence: Off-Broadway and Regional: Swing for the new Ahrens and Flaherty musical Knoxville; Roz in Mike& Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam; serial killer Amelia Dyer in Blood On My Mother's Apron; and Ensemble/Norma Understudy in Sunset Boulevard.TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Blacklist.

Michelle Jennings' recent Off-Broadway appearances include Diva/Executive in A Sketch of New York, and Countess in Figaro 90210! (Duke Theatre). She has appeared regionally as Ariel Truax in Grumpy Old Men, The Musical; Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music; and Ida in Titanic, The Musical.

John Fredrickson is thrilled to be rocking out once again with the remarkable company of Mike and Mindy's WWJ since the previous Off-Broadway run in 2021. Favorite theatrical credits include Warner (Legally Blonde), Max (Sound of Music), Tommy (Brigadoon), Sky (Guys and Dolls), Cliff (Cabaret), and Seymour (Little Shop).

Kat Hernandez has appeared in several film, television, and theatre productions over the years. You may have seen them in iCarly, Hannah Montana, and Bama on Broadway! to name a few.

Mark Corallo is an actor and co-writer of Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam where he plays the role of over-the-top high school drama teacher Mr. C. Mark began his career on MTV as a dancer and then moved into film & theatre. He is a trained comedic & improv actor performing at Upright Citizens Brigade & Peoples Improv. Select Theatre Credits: The Frankenstein the Musical (Blind Father, Sinister Priest), My Big Gay Italian Funeral (Rabbi) My Big Gay Italian Christmas (Significant Other). Mark's writing credits include Mike & Mindy's Krazy Karaoke Party, Closets, FireEscapes, & Spootie and the Ooties, a children's book.

*members, Actors Equity

Featuring high-spirited choreography by Andrew Winans - An award-winning New York City-based director and choreographer, Andrew's credentials include Assistant Director on the A Chorus Line premiere in China and Assistant Choreographer on the recent International Tour. In addition, he has assisted TONY winners Bob Avian and Baayork Lee on numerous other A Chorus Line companies and events, including New York City Center, U.S. National Tour, Japan Tour, The Apollo Theatre and The Public Theatre. Andrew re-staged A Chorus Line at Algonquin Arts Theatre and Summer stock Stage, nominated for multiple BWW Regional Awards. Current projects in NYC include Maddie: A New Musical (Director/ Choreographer) and Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam (Choreographer).





