Cast Set for Industry Reading of Jasmine Sharma's PIGEONHOLE

South Asians on Broadway, Devi Peot, and Charlie Chauca will present PIGEONHOLE by Jasmine Sharma, for an industry reading on October 21st at Drawing Room.

The reading will be directed by Neal Gupta (Prayer for the French Republic, Monsoon Wedding) and features a celebrated cast including Purva Bedi* (One of Us Is Lying), Rishi Golani* (Jagged Little Pill), Deven Kolluri* (Monsoon Wedding), Manu Narayan* (Bombay Dreams, Company), Sushma Saha* (1776) Jasmine Sharma*, and Sohina Sidhu* (Evil). Casting by Devi Peot.

PIGEONHOLE follows Kaaya and Dev, who have little in common except their childhood home in New Jersey. Over fifty years, on the holiday of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi), two siblings—portrayed by six actors—grapple with their shared past, unfolding alongside them in real time. Ultimately, this sonic play is about a family trying to repaint their haunted house as a home. PIGEONHOLE was commissioned by Center Theatre Group in their L.A. Writers' Workshop.

Jasmine Sharma (she/her) is a South Asian-American performer/writer/activist. She aims to focus her work at the intersection of race/femininity/Americanness. The world premiere of her play RADIAL GRADIENT at Shattered Globe Theatre was nominated for The Kilroys Web. Her play PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy, is an O'Neill NPC finalist, and will be taught and produced at Yale University, directed by Shilarna Stokes, spring 2025. She is currently a Playwrights' Center Core Writer 2024-2027.

Other plays have been commissioned/supported/seen at Center Theatre Group, Goodman Theatre, IAMA Theatre Company, Ashland New Plays Festival, Jackalope Theatre Company, The Brick, The Road Theatre, Moxie Arts NYC, The Fled Collective, Valdez Last Frontier Theatre Conference, among others. As a screenwriter, her short film “CCC: Conflicted Cuties of Color” premieres spring 2024, and she is a 2022-2023 Reel Sisters Fellow. Jasmine has also written essays for @i_weigh, spoken at Yale, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Harvard Club of NY, and led workshops for Boston Conservatory and Echo Writes. As an actor, recent credits include AMERICAN GIRL DOLL HORROR PLAY: Or, Kavi Sharma Stole My Identity (The Brick), you don't have to do anything (HERE Arts, u/s perf.), the west coast premieres of WIVES and CALVIN BERGER: A Musical, THE WOLVES (McCarter Theater), and a lot of new work development (New Harmony Project, Ojai Playwrights Conference, DCPA Colorado New Play Summit, Center Theater Group, ASCAP, NYTW, The Public, The New Group, Ma-Yi, Musical Theatre West, etc). Northwestern University. jasminesharma.org | @jasminesharmaa

Please note: This reading is industry invite only. Please direct inquiries to southasiansonbroadway@gmail.com.

*member of Actors' Equity Association

