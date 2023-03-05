Cast Set For Readings Of New International-Bound Play HOME'S KITCHEN







Invitation-only developmental readings of Home's Kitchen, a new play about home, passion, and food for the soul, will be presented in New York City March 10.

Written and directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman, the reading features Sam Drust as Mari, Michael Frederic as Richard, Adam Kee as Paul, and Michael Kishon as Liam. The readings will also feature stage directions read by Aryn Geier.

Produced by innovative international new play incubator Broadway DNA, Home's Kitchen is being developed toward a Summer 2023 New Orleans premiere, ahead of a New York run and international licensed productions across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Home's Kitchen follows the seemingly separate lives of Marianne Rose, a young and disillusioned obituary writer, and Richard Davenport, a TV celebrity chef who seemingly has it all. When Mari's parents divorce in her last semester of college, she throws her career, her love life, and her relationship with her dad away. Richard, a gay man raised under a Catholic mindset, must learn to accept himself in order to save his crumbling relationships to his career, family, and sexuality. Home's Kitchen is a story of home, passion, and food for the soul.

Maeve Aurora Chapman has directed her original works Home's Kitchen (The Tank NYC), A Woman of No Importance (Central Square Theater Cambridge), and Vera, or the Nihilists (Emerson College.) Her film credits include Mr. Roys' Bicycle Repair Shop (Director, Producer), Blue (creator, actor), and Coda (Actor, Oscar Winning Best Picture). Maeve's work focuses on LGBTQ+ rights, the meaning of home, and emotional abuse. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Dyon Collective & an associate member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union and the Dramatist Guild. For more information about Maeve's work, visit https://www.maeveachapman.com/.

Natalie Rine, of Broadway DNA, is developing the new play.