COYOTE UGLY LIVE to Present Industry Reading This Week

Coyote Ugly Live-a rollicking immersive event based on the world famous bar-will be presented as a private industry reading on October 10th. Producer Holly-Anne Devlin company, Kaleidoscope Immersive along with Broadway and Nightlife producers are currently financing the project that's seeking a commercial bow in 2025. This high-energy, hotter-than-Hell new offering is produced with the support of legendary entrepreneur and Coyote Ugly Saloon owner, Liliana Lovell.

Coyote Ugly Live is conceived, written, and directed by Devlin, whose Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, and Bring It On The Musical, and choreographed by Alison Ingelstrom, whose credits include the films Tick, Tick Boom, Up Here, and the hit television series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with music supervision by Liz Muller, whose credits include SIX - The Musical, and Genting Skyworld.

The workshop stars Leanne Antonio and features world-class Broadway and variety performers Amy Hillner Larsen, Sam Harvey, Sam Urdang, Gin Minsky, and Lilin. The fierce and fiery Coyotes are made up of Associate Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, Maci Arms, Megan Campbell, Mecca Hicks, Nuri Park, Christina Quarternik, and Destiny Siegrest. The Coyote Ugly Live Band, led by Liz Muller, features drummer world renowned Broadway and Grammy nominated musicians Norman Edwards Jr, David Kawahura, Criston Oates and Martha McDonnell.

The creative team includes Costume design by Tristan Raines with Associate Designer, Q Le, and Sound Design by Tony Nominee Walter Trarbach. Alicia M. Thompson serves as Production Stage Manager with Campbell Tiffin as Assistant Stage Manager. Shaughn Bryant and Farid Vargas serve as Mixer/A2. Coyote Ugly Live is Executive Produced and General Managed by Kaleidoscope Immersive/Holly-Anne Devlin and Laura West.

