CD Baby's DIY Musician Conference to Take Place in August







CD Baby is hosting its seventh annual DIY Musician Conference, the independent music ecosystem's most accessible, educational, and motivational gathering geared toward independent musicians. From August 26-28, the conference returns to an in-person experience at the Hilton Austin in Texas, offering musicians the first chance since 2020 to come together, learn, and connect with some of the tastemakers and industry reps who will jumpstart the next phase of their careers.

Attendees can expect an array of sessions by industry leaders and their fellow artists, with topics hitting the key moments in independent musicians' lives. Hands-on sessions will cover everything from livestream strategies, connecting to fans on social platforms, launching a release, marketing music, and more. Over three days, attendees will also get a chance to work one-on-one with expert mentors, to play with their fellow artists, and to hear great music. Folks who cannot attend in person won't miss out, as CD Baby will include a virtual option as well.

CD Baby and its DIY Musician Conference hopes attendees discover what success means to them in a new era for music. "One of our goals is for musicians to walk away with plans of action and the fire to get it done," explains Kevin Breuner, CD Baby's SVP of Artist Engagement and Education.

CD Baby is dedicated to making the DIY Musician Conference a gateway to everything artists need to succeed, including new sources of income and new deals to serve artist needs. Guided by artists for artists, speakers reflect the makeup of actual DIY music communities. "We challenged ourselves here to find the right people to connect with the diverse array of attendees," notes Breuner.

Past conference keynotes and speakers have included Questlove, DMC (Run DMC), Mary Gauthier, Jack Conte (Patreon), Alejandro Escovedo, Bob Boilen (NPR), and music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas. 2022's programming will be announced later this spring.

According to Canadian indie-soul recording artist, Ahi, "The DIY Musician Conference changed my life," Ahi, who has attended the conference previously, went on to be nominated for a Juno Award and has performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts. "It exceeded my expectations. I'm in the clouds."

