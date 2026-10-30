Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Brooke Shields to Receive Artistic Leadership Award at Broadway Dreams Gala
The event will feature Alex Newell, Holly-Anne Devlin and more.
Broadway star, and Actors' Equity Association President Brooke Shields will receive the Artistic Leadership Award at Night of 100 Stars: The Broadway Dreams 20th Anniversary Gala, taking place Monday, December 14, 2026, at The Plaza New York. The milestone celebration marks two decades of Broadway Dreams providing aspiring performers with access to world-class training, mentorship, and professional opportunities.
A celebrated performer whose extraordinary career spans Broadway, film, television, and beyond, Shields has also emerged as a powerful advocate for the theatrical community. In 2024, she was elected President of Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 50,000 professional actors and stage managers. Her leadership reflects a lifelong commitment to the performing arts and the artists who bring them to life.
About Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the 1994 revival of Grease, earning a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. She went on to star in acclaimed Broadway productions of Chicago, Cabaret, and Wonderful Town, and portrayed Morticia Addams in The Addams Family. She also made her directorial debut with a production of Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl and has performed acclaimed solo engagements at Feinstein's at the Loews Regency and Café Carlyle.
Beyond the stage, Shields has enjoyed an extraordinary career in film and television, from her early breakout roles in Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, and Endless Love to her Golden Globe-nominated performance in the NBC comedy “Suddenly Susan.” Her recent projects include the Emmy-nominated Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Netflix's Mother of the Bride, and the Acorn TV mystery series You're Killing Me, in which she stars and serves as executive producer. A New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Shields continues to champion women's empowerment, artistic expression, and the importance of arts education.
Shields joins previously announced honorees Lea Michele, the award-winning Broadway and television star, and Rachel Hoffman, the Artios Award-winning casting director at The Telsey Office and longtime Broadway Dreams faculty member.
The Night of 100 Stars Gala will bring together some of Broadway's most celebrated performers alongside Broadway Dreams students and alumni for an unforgettable evening of performances. The celebration will be led by Ryan Stana, Chair of the Broadway Dreams Board of Directors, and Marjorie Wynn, Gala Committee Chair, with Tony Award winner Alex Newell and award-winning director, producer, and writer Holly-Anne Devlin directing the evening's entertainment.
Over the past two decades, Broadway Dreams has grown into a global performing arts education organization, reaching aspiring artists in more than twelve U.S. cities and eight countries. Through its signature mentorship model, students train directly with Broadway's leading performers, directors, choreographers, casting directors, composers, and other industry professionals. Seventy percent of Broadway Dreams students receive need-based scholarships, helping ensure that financial circumstances are not a barrier to participation. During the 2026 Broadway season, Broadway Dreams alumni appeared in 29 of the 34 shows running on Broadway.
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