Broadway Stage Management Symposium Sets Dates For 2025 Event

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium has set dates for its event for stage managers. The annual event will take place Saturday, May 17th – Sunday, May 18th, 2025 both online on a dynamic interactive platform, and in New York City. The one-of-a-kind event is also stream-able on-demand. Created by stage managers, for stage managers, BSMS features Broadway stage managers sharing their experience, expertise and wisdom for stage managers of all experience levels, all ages, across the country, and around the world.

Click here to download promo video for BSMS

Students, young professionals, educators, and seasoned practitioners alike gain insights and inspiration from the panels and discussion. BSMS is an unparalleled opportunity for education, enrichment, development, and networking. There are numerous opportunities, both in person and online, to ask questions and interact with panelists and fellow attendees. BSMS puts stage managers center stage. In addition to the incredible sessions, the conference also includes the BSMS Expo featuring companies with products and services to support stage managers, including: Virtual Callboard, Propared, Incord, Line-It, and our premiere partner Clear-Com.

All attendees can stream all sessions On-Demand. No matter where in the world you are, you can benefit from BSMS and never miss a moment of great content. Attendees from Australia to Austin can jump in and out of the online platform, then watch and re-watch sessions after BSMS. Online, On-Demand, and NYC attendees gain information and insights critical to a successful, sustainable, and fulfilling career.

The speakers and topics for the 2025 BSMS will focus on the theme of Connection: to ourselves, our companies, our communities, and our world. Detailed schedule, speakers, and session topics to be released and will be available at www.broadwaysymposium.com

This educational intensive is open to the public and will be held May 17th –May 18th, 2025 as a fully hybrid event, live in NYC, Online, and available to Stream On-Demand.

Advance registration is required at: www.broadwaysymposium.com

For student discounts & group rates contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

