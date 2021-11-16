Broadway On Demand Launches Partnership With The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences







Broadway On Demand has announced a first of its kind partnership with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to stream and share original theatrical content on The EmmysÂ® OTT Platform, making Broadway On Demand its first content partner and can be viewed at https://watch.theemmys.tv/.

To kick off this partnership on The EmmysÂ® OTT Platform, The Broadway On Demand Channel will feature the winners of the Broadway On Demand Stage and Screen Short Film Festival and the Emmy Award nominated series Broadway Masterclass. New programming will continue be added every month.

"The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, presenters of the prestigious EmmyÂ® Awards, represent the gold standard of creativity and production," said Sean Cercone, President/CEO Broadway On Demand. "It is our great honor to partner with them to bring exceptional theatrical content to their audiences."

The Broadway On Demand Stage and Screen Short Film Festival winners include:

Cockroaches and Cologne | The Dog Lives Production

A quirky romantic musical comedy about a couple who meet for a hook up at a Manhattan hotel and find out much more about each other than they ever imagined. Aside from one day of filming in a green screen studio, following all SAG COVID-19 safety guidelines, the production process was virtual. Our two actors are a real-life couple!

The Pigeon & The Mouse - The Film | Welcome to Campfire

Created and Directed by Tony Bordonaro & Ingrid Kapteyn; Performed by Tony Bordonaro & Ingrid Kapteyn; Written by Tony Bordonaro & Ingrid Kapteyn; Produced in Partnership with the Empty Circle Gallery; Cinematography and Editing by Daniel Robinson; Art by Olya Dubatova & Levon Petrosyan; Sound Design by Marc Cardarelli; Assistance on Set by Josh Green; Logo by Andrew Hodge; Logo Animation by Michael Suyeda.

CRUSH by Krista Knight | No Puppet Co

Written by Krista Knight, Film directed, produced, & virtualized by No Puppet Co (Krista Knight & Barry Brinegar), Voiced by Ben Beckley.

EX-WIVES | Stage-To-Screen

This is a music video adaptation of the hit Broadway show, Six. Covering the mind-blowing opening number "Ex-wives". Directed by Darius Aaron Frye, Choreographed by Haley Izurieta, Crew: Manny Madera, Lexie Lawndy, Emily Boliver

The Interrogation/By the Numbers | Deaf Austin Theatre

Deaf Austin theatre is a non-profit theatre company located in Austin Texas that strives to produce original and published works through American Sign Language. In the spring of 2021, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Deaf Austin Theatre hosted a virtual short play festival, sending out a call for new, original short plays written by Deaf playwrights. On April 30th, DAT premiered a total of 6 new plays, including The Interrogation/By the Numbers written by Alexandria Wailes and directed by Anne Tomasetti. The Interrogation/By the Numbers is a Twilight Zone-esque inspired piece exploring the ideas of belonging, identity and tribalism. In this piece, the elevator is a metaphor for consciously moving upwards towards enlightenment and when it descends, towards becoming more grounded within oneself. When the elevator doors open, it is acknowledging who we are when we move forward from our own (and collective) past.

The Elephant and the Light in Claire's Suitcase | Greg Romero & Liz Fisher

Claire carries a suitcase holding memories of a life she doesn't know she is leaving. Joined by an almost-remembered Bruce and an Elephant who transports things, Claire wanders, searching the pieces of her life. Told through puppetry and music, we invite you to witness this dance of saying goodbye.