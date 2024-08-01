Broadway Licensing Global Acquires Rights for WE ARE THE TIGERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Licensing Global has added the hilarious meta-horror musical, We Are the Tigers, to its catalog. The acclaimed musical by Preston Max Allen will be represented by the company’s esteemed imprint, Broadway Licensing.

We Are the Tigers is a high-energy pop/rock musical that follows an under-achieving high school cheerleading squad whose annual sleepover turns deadly. With a mix of dark humor and catchy tunes, the girls must navigate their own personal struggles while their lives are at stake. The musical deftly combines elements of horror and comedy, resulting in an outrageously fun theatrical experience.

"Preston Max Allen has created a wildly entertaining and delightfully twisted piece of theatre with We Are the Tigers," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "The musical’s flashy charm and memorable characters make it a true standout, and we can't wait to see it brought to life by even more theaters."

Tonally, We Are the Tigers fits the mold of edgy, subversive hit musicals such as Ride the Cyclone and Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, offering audiences an unexpected and thrilling experience. With its popular Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording and now its licensing release, We Are the Tigers is primed to become a new cult classic.

“Thinking of a way to give multiple performers opportunities to shine was what ultimately brought this cheer team to life,” says Allen, on what inspired him to create We Are the Tigers. “Over the course of the show’s development, I’ve been blown away by people’s relationships to these characters… and I hope audiences continue to be surprised by how much they empathize with characters they never expected to relate to—all while having fun in a campy, pop/rock world.”

The musical began its development with a series of workshops and readings before making its world premiere in Los Angeles at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in 2015. Its Off-Broadway debut followed, at Theatre 80 St. Marks in 2019. During its run, We Are the Tigers received praise for its clever writing, dynamic roles, and unique blend of genres. The show was celebrated for bringing a new twist to the teen musical genre, attracting a dedicated fanbase.

For more information, visit www.broadwaylicensing.com.

