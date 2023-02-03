Black Broadway Men, Inc. Names Cris Eli Blak Recipient of 2023 BBM Playwriting Initiative

After an extensive search, BLACK BROADWAY MEN, INC. has announced Cris Eli Blak as the selected award recipient of the 2023 BBM Playwriting Initiative. His play, "The Final Verses of the Prophet and Wiz" has been awarded as the first chosen to celebrate the organizations committed initiative to uplift Black men of the Broadway and theatre community from the voice of the unheard.

The BBM Playwriting Initiative provides Black Male-identifying playwrights between the ages of 18 - 35 the opportunity to be selected for a full rehearsal process and final 29 hour reading of their work sponsored by BLACK BROADWAY MEN, INC. This will include a director, production stage management, dramaturge, and equity actors to bring his work to life. Mr. Blak and his play will have the opportunity to develop the work with a Black Broadway Male-identifying writer who will help mentor him in the development of his writing the piece and beyond. The presentation of this incredible piece is set to occur in an exclusive invite only event to be held in New York City May 2023.

Cris Eli Blak is an emerging Black playwright who was raised in Houston, Texas. Always having an interest in art, he began expressing himself in high school through freestyle rapping and spoken word poetry. This led into him eventually finding theatre, where he noticed a lack of stories that represented his community. He is dedicated to telling stories that connect to the things he has been through and the obstacles he's overcome, focusing on themes such as homelessness, poverty, mental health, masculinity, societal shame, and race relations.

The Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative Committee would like to thank Jamal Williams, Derek McPhatter, Benjamin Smith and Livingston Steele for their time, assistance, and attention during this selection process as well as all the amazing applicants who applied. The committee consists of Jesse Kearney, Ahmad Simmons, and Anthony Wayne.

BLACK BROADWAY MEN, INC. celebrates, motivates, and educates Black men of the Broadway and theatre community through creating unity with each other, finding strength through educational opportunities, and embracing the legacy of those that have come before us because we are the legacy or those to come after us.