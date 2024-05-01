Bechdel Project Announces Nikki Brake-Sillá As ROO Resident

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bechdel Project is delighted to name Nikki Brake-Sillá, a disabled Black playwright and filmmaker, the recipient of the prestigious 2024/25 ROO Residency. This residency program provides pivotal support to feminist playwrights and fosters the development of bold new theatrical voices.

Brake-Sillá will utilize the ROO Residency to delve into her thought-provoking new project, Invisi(bility). This powerful play confronts the complex intersection of race and disability in the United States. Invisi(bility) centers on Gabriela Johnson, a Black attorney with rheumatoid arthritis, who embarks on a legal battle to have Blackness recognized as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Through Gabriela's fight, the play compels audiences to critically examine the concept of a "post-racial" America and the enduring presence of racial prejudice within the legal and medical systems.

A seasoned artist with a distinctive voice, Brake-Sillá is stunningly accomplished. She is the founder of DrAW (Dramatists At War) and has been commissioned by EST/Sloan, Elevate Theatre, RECPhilly, Revolution Shakespeare, and Philadelphia Women's Theater. She has received funding from The MAP Fund, The Sachs Program for Arts Innovation, RECPhilly, The Puffin Foundation, Jody Falco & Jeffrey Steinman, The Lark Foundation, The Princess Grace Foundation, the Leeway Foundation, and the Regional Center for Women Artists.

"The Bechdel Project is deeply honored to support Nikki's visionary work," says Maria Aparo, Co-Creative Director. Invisi(bility) promises to be a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of race, disability, and the ongoing struggle for social justice in America. Brake-Silla's deft use of storytelling will spark important conversations and inspire change."

About Nikki Brake-Sillá

Beyond her accomplishments as a playwright, Brake-Sillá is also a filmmaker with a deep commitment to social justice. A person with an invisible disability herself, Brake-Sillá's artistic practice exemplifies a powerful fusion of science and art. Her works consistently challenge the status quo, exposing inherent biases within the medical system. Plays like AGAINST MEDICAL ADVICE and SILOS give voice to the experiences of birthing mothers and frontline healthcare workers, respectively. Brake-Sillá's artistic lens sheds light on underrepresented narratives, fostering empathy and understanding. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the City College of New York, Brake-Sillá is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild. Learn more about her work at www.ginifilms.com.

About Bechdel Project

The Bechdel Project is a non-profit feminist incubator dedicated to changing culture by changing the stories we tell. Through residencies, fellowships, education, and advocacy initiatives, the Bechdel Project empowers feminist storytellers and works tirelessly to cultivate a more inclusive and equitable world.

The ROO Residency

In addition to the $5,000.00 of funding that comes with the ROO, Brake-Sillá will have dedicated writing retreats during the year-long residency in Essen, Germany, and Brooklyn, NY. She will also have unlimited access to Bechdel Project's studios and staff to help her develop her new play, both in collaboration with other artists and in solitude. The ROO (Room of One's Own) Residency takes its name from the seminal 1929 book by Virginia Woolf, which emphasizes the importance of dedicated space for women writers.

Bechdel Project Development Programs

The ROO Residency, along with the FIFE Fellowship, Interstate Initiative, and Free Community Space, comprises Bechdel Project's core development programs. These programs provide a range of resources and opportunities to support artists at various stages of their careers.

