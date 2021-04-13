Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical Creators Sign with CAA and Kraft-Engel Management

The musical has been performed by musical theatre powerhouses like Betsy Wolfe, Joshua Henry, Bonnie Milligan and more!

Apr. 13, 2021  


The creators of the TikTok musical version of Bridgerton, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, have just signed with CAA and Kraft-Engel Management, according to Deadline.

The duo's musical version of the Netflix mega-hit took TikTok by storm in January. It now consists of 15 musical numbers and has been performed by musical theatre powerhouses like Betsy Wolfe, Joshua Henry, Bonnie Milligan and more!

Check out the demos below:

Inspired by bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family and her debut onto Regency London's marriage market. As her family assess her suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown stirs drama. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, a committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas...

The series debuted in December 2020 on Netflix.


