BORDEN: A New Musical to Have Private Reading in August

On August 4th, BORDEN, a new musical about the life and legacy of Lizzie Borden, will receive a private reading presentation in New York City.

The cast features: Ruby Gibbs (Six the Musical), Gabbi Mack (Six the Musical), Madeline Powell (Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady), Gillian Bell, Anna Telfer, Kenneth Gartman, Nicholas Kraft, Joey Birchler, Sam Sommer, Meghan Rooney, Tanner James, Juan Castro, Emily Dunn, and Nicholas Di Prima.

BORDEN delves deep into the intricate dynamics of the Borden family, exploring not just the events we all know, but the dreams, sacrifices, and ambitions that shaped them. This musical questions the price of ambition and the legacy we leave behind.

Hendron says, "I've been working on this story/show for the last six years and for the last month have been collaborating with Emma and John. This show has just begun to take its first steps and the amount of support and excitement we've already been shown from people in the industry and other places has been truly incredible. I know the journey ahead is still long, but I can't wait for all of the things to come."

