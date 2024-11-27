All Out Arts Honors Erik Bottcher and Jay Michaels

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Now in its 23rd year of presentation, All Out Arts has announced the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival Award WINNERS for Outstanding Productions in Playwrighting, Directing, Performances, and Technical Achievement at an event honoring Erik Bottcher and Jay Michaels.

The event is on Monday, December 2: Reception: 6:15 p.m. and Event: 7:00 p.m. at The Wild Project - 195 East 3rd St [btwn Ave. A and B]. The full list of winners can be found HERE. Seating is limited so you must reserve/purchase your seats in advance.

HARRY WIEDER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

An individual or group that has worked extensively for Arts and LGBTQ Community. It is named in honor of Harry Wieder, a founding Fresh Fruit Board member and advocate for LGBTQ and disabled New Yorkers.

Erik Bottcher is a dedicated public servant and activist who has devoted his life to progressive causes and to the betterment of the community the loves.

In 2021, he was elected to represent New York City Council District 3, which includes the neighborhoods of the West Village, Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Times Square, Hudson Square, Flatiron, and the Garment District. He sees his mission as simple yet vital: making New York City a better place to live.

PASSION FRUIT AWARD

To a person or organization in the arts "whose passion has led them to a life's work that serves our community and enlarges our world." Award Reads: "Serving the Community & Enlarging Our World."

Jay Michaels began his career during the original off-off Broadway and underground movements in New York City and has become one of indie theatre and films' most visible personalities.

Beginning as a special events assistant at the New York Daily News and PBS, he moved on to positions including promotional staff for The Joyce Theater's Drama Desk Award-winning American Theater series; national tour manager for Cats, Edwin Drood, and Les Miserables; a television media buying associate; senior event marketing executive for international galas and fundraisers including speechwriting for the Weissler, Nederlander and Shubert organizations, James Earl Jones, Jon Stewart, Vera Wang, Mayors Lindsay and Dinkins; and Hillary Clinton to name a few. Michaels also managed promotional events for Broadway shows, Guys & Dolls, Damn Yankees, Vagina Monologues, and Beginnings as well as Audra McDonald at Broadway's Town Hall (2019).

Comments





