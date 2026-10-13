Alicia Keys Partners With Ovation Rights on Future of HELL'S KITCHEN
The new partnership provides original Broadway investors with an immediate capital return while supporting the musical's long-term future and potential expansion.
Ovation Rights is launching a partnership with 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Alicia Keys around the future of Hell's Kitchen, the Broadway musical inspired by her life and music.
Through the transaction, Ovation Rights has acquired the economic interests previously held by the original Broadway production company, providing investors with an immediate capital return rather than waiting for future distributions over many years.
The investment establishes Ovation Rights as a long-term partner in Hell's Kitchen while demonstrating a model that could have broader significance for Broadway: providing investors with another way to realize the value of successful theatrical investments, while introducing patient, long-term capital to established productions.
In a statement, Alicia Keys said:
“Dreaming big has always been at the heart of Hell's Kitchen—not only in the story we tell, but in creating space on Broadway and beyond for new faces, new voices and people who may have never imagined themselves as part of this community,” said Alicia Keys. “This partnership with Ovation Rights not only rewards the original investors who took a chance on a new, original musical, but creates exciting new possibilities for better supporting the people who take that same leap of faith on new work, new artists and new members of the Broadway community. I'm excited and inspired by what this partnership represents and by the doors it can open.”
Featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen is a coming-of-age story inspired by Keys' childhood in New York City. The musical opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in April 2024 following its world-premiere engagement at The Public Theater and received 13 Tony Award nominations, winning two.
The production has continued to build a life beyond Broadway, including a North American tour, with additional opportunities for the musical's future development anticipated.
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