Alicia Keys Partners With Ovation Rights on Future of HELL'S KITCHEN

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ovation Rights is launching a partnership with 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Alicia Keys around the future of Hell's Kitchen, the Broadway musical inspired by her life and music.

Through the transaction, Ovation Rights has acquired the economic interests previously held by the original Broadway production company, providing investors with an immediate capital return rather than waiting for future distributions over many years.

The investment establishes Ovation Rights as a long-term partner in Hell's Kitchen while demonstrating a model that could have broader significance for Broadway: providing investors with another way to realize the value of successful theatrical investments, while introducing patient, long-term capital to established productions.

In a statement, Alicia Keys said:

“Dreaming big has always been at the heart of Hell's Kitchen—not only in the story we tell, but in creating space on Broadway and beyond for new faces, new voices and people who may have never imagined themselves as part of this community,” said Alicia Keys. “This partnership with Ovation Rights not only rewards the original investors who took a chance on a new, original musical, but creates exciting new possibilities for better supporting the people who take that same leap of faith on new work, new artists and new members of the Broadway community. I'm excited and inspired by what this partnership represents and by the doors it can open.”

Featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen is a coming-of-age story inspired by Keys' childhood in New York City. The musical opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in April 2024 following its world-premiere engagement at The Public Theater and received 13 Tony Award nominations, winning two.

The production has continued to build a life beyond Broadway, including a North American tour, with additional opportunities for the musical's future development anticipated.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 12 Hrs 32 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26

Based on the life story of Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen not only brings you all of the hits, I mean all of this hits, but takes you into Alicia's world before it even starts. The tone is set via the cypher-ish DJ set (Alicia's playlist growing up maybe?) reminicent of 106& Park, Rap City, digital underground, and artists on the street corner inviting you in to a melodic flow of New York (many of us grew up on IYKYK). 2 HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

The North American tour of Hell's Kitchen is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre, Hell's Kitchen is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, and features the music of Alicia Keys.