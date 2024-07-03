Actors Pro Expo (Virtual 2024) to Take Place This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Pro Expo will present its virtual event, set to take place over three days from July 18th to the 20th. As the premier event for actors of all levels, this virtual expo promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and career advancement in the entertainment industry.

The Actors Pro Expo has long been recognized as a pivotal event for actors seeking to enhance their careers, offering access to industry professionals, workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one consultations. Our virtual format ensures that participants from around the globe can access the same high-quality content and networking opportunities without geographical limitations.

Key highlights of the 2024 Actors Pro Expo include:

Virtual Exhibition Hall: Explore booths from industry-leading companies showcasing the latest products and services tailored for actors.

Seminars: Participate in interactive sessions led by industry experts covering a wide range of topics. Gain insights from seasoned professionals through engaging panel discussions on industry trends and career navigation.

Performance Opportunities: Showcase your talent with live performances, receiving valuable feedback from industry experts.

Speed Networking: Connect efficiently with peers and industry professionals worldwide through structured sessions, maximising networking potential.

Agent Round Tables: Engage in virtual discussions with agents to ask questions, exchange contact information, and learn about their agencies. Choose any available agent to chat with and share your details with ease.

"We are thrilled to bring the virtual Actors Pro Expo back to our community," said Felicity Jackson, Founder & Director of Actors Pro Expo. "Since launching the virtual format in 2020, we've continuously improved year after year. The 2024 Expo is designed to be highly interactive, empowering actors with the information and connections they need to excel in an evolving career. We believe actors can succeed in this industry from anywhere in the world, and we aim to provide them with the confidence and tools to do so."

Event Details:

Dates: July 18th, 19th & 20th 2024

Location: Virtual (Online)

Website: www.actorsproexpo.com

Registration: Now Open

About Actors Pro Expo:

Actors Pro Expo was set up by actors for actors to help and encourage them in all areas of their life as a professional. We run trade shows throughout the year in the U.K. to help creatives develop and sustain their career and to create new opportunities for themselves. We do this by creating an environment where attendees can meet other industry professionals. Stay connected with Actors Pro Expo and join our vibrant community on social media! Follow us on Instagram (@ActorsProExpo), TikTok (@ActorsProExpo), and X (@ActorsProExpo) for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, industry insights, and exclusive announcements.

For media inquiries, please contact: felicity@actorsproexpo.com

