Actors Pro Expo Presents Virtual Events Next Month







Actors Pro Expo was set up by actors for actors to help and encourage them in all areas of their life as a professional. We run trade shows throughout the year in the U.K. and USA to help creatives develop and sustain their career and to create new opportunities for themselves.

After the success of the 2020 virtual expo, the organization will host a second virtual event this February 11th, 12th & 13th! It will once again happen via the event app Whova and will give attendees the chance to network with each other, meet industry pros, perform for casting directors and access professional resources.

AT THE EXPO:

Seminars & Live Q&A

Opportunity to be seen by casting directors

Live chat with other attendees

Meet with Exhibitors

Competitions/Gamification

One the most popular expo events is Meals For Monologues, which is an opportunity for actors to perform for casting directors and casting associates, and to make a donation in support of local food banks. This event will be happening Thursday February 11th and Saturday February 13th 2021.

The event will also welcome 60+ amazing speakers offering one of a kind seminars and live Q&As at the expo! Tickets for each seminar are only £5 and registration is open now.

SEMINAR TOPICS:

Make Yourself Discoverable As New Talent with Casting Director Aisha Bywaters

What Are Agents Looking For? with Agent Anthony Williams of Keddie Scott

Showreels & Self Tapes + Live Q&A with Nina Gold Casting Associate Lucy Amos

Casting For The BBC with Emma Sylvester

Secure A Voice Over Agent with Agent Selina Zaza-Wilson of SMVoices

To sign up for free general admission, apply to Meals for Monologues and secure a spot in individual seminars go to: www.actorsproexpo.com/tickets

Additional information can be found at www.actorsproexpo.com/virtual or you can follow Actors Pro Expo on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.