Actors' Equity Supports Striking Atlantic Theater Crew

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, negotiations between IATSE and the Atlantic Theater Company, who have been locked in a multi-month negotiation, have broken down, prompting crew members to go on strike effective immediately.

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors, stage managers and others working in live entertainment, has released a statement from Assistant Executive Director Calandra Hackney, supporting the striking crew members.

Read the full statement below:

"Production workers at Atlantic Theater Company represented by IATSE voted unanimously yesterday to authorize a strike should they not come to an agreement on a fair contract with Atlantic Theater Company by this afternoon. That deadline has passed, and the crew is now on strike, affecting shows at both the Linda Gross Theater and Atlantic Stage 2. Actors' Equity Association stands in solidarity with these workers, and there was an Equity presence at today's picket lines. We have full faith that IATSE is negotiating terms that are fair and appropriate for their members, and we look forward to the shows resuming when an agreement has been reached."

Read more about the ongoing strike here.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org

