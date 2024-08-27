A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Joins Broadway Licensing Catalog

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Broadway Licensing has added A Night with Janis Joplin to its catalog. The show is being licensed from producers Michael Cohl, the estate of Janis Joplin, and Jeffery Jampol for JAM, Inc.

Broadway Licensing is the flagship musical imprint of Broadway Licensing Global.

Written and directed by Randy Johnson, A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical journey that celebrates the life and music of the iconic queen of rock & roll, Janis Joplin. The show features an opportunity for a breakout performance in the role of Janis Joplin, delivering unforgettable renditions of Joplin's greatest hits, including "Me and Bobby McGee", "Piece of My Heart", "Mercedes Benz", "Cry Baby", and "Summertime".

Following its Broadway run in 2013 – 2014, the show's powerful portrayal of Joplin has continued to resonate with audiences worldwide. The musical is currently running in London's West End at Peacock Theatre, as a further testament to the show's enduring popularity. Mary Bridget Davies, a Tony Award nominee for her portrayal of Janis Joplin on Broadway, reprises the role for the West End. The Hollywood Reporter calls A Night with Janis Joplin "wild and joyously raucous," with The New York Times exclaiming the musical as a "riveting" tribute to the queen of rock-n-roll.

"Janis Joplin was a force of nature, and A Night with Janis Joplin captures the raw energy and emotion that made her a legend," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "We are honored to represent this extraordinary musical, which not only celebrates Janis' music, but also her enduring influence on generations of artists and fans alike."

The musical also pays homage to the legendary artists who inspired Joplin, such as Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith.

"To be around Janis is to be excited and enthusiastic. She was a woman that affected a generation. I am thrilled more people will experience her power through A Night with Janis Joplin, energizing her audiences," shares Laura Joplin, Janis' sister.

Michael Joplin, Janis' brother, adds, "In a real-life setting, being able to see Janis relate to an audience in a theater is a wonderful experience for me. I know that Janis loved and craved having an audience. Having this unique and real experience, visiting with my sister again, makes me want to dance every night."

Other hit titles represented by Broadway Licensing include, Ride the Cyclone, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and The Cher Show. For more information, visit www.broadwaylicensing.com.

For more information about the London production, www.anightwithjanisjoplin.com.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Comments





