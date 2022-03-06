72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards Announces Winners







The 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards presented by American Cinema Editors (ACE) today announced winners LIVE at the Theater at the ACE Hotel recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, and documentaries. In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, Michelle Satter accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award - recognizing an artist or company for distinguished achievement in film - on behalf of The Sundance Institute; two-time OscarÂ® winner and 2021 ACE Eddie nominee Chloe Zhao presented the honor.

Film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACEand Richard Chew, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing with long time collaborators Debbie Allen presenting to Benson and Emilio Estevez presenting to Chew. Additional presenters during the event included 2021 OscarÂ® nominees Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson ("Summer of Soul") and Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard"), Andy Garcia, writer/director/producer Danny Strong ("Dopesick" creator) and Peter Sarsgaard, director Reinaldo Marcus Green ("King Richard"), actor Tom Byth ("The Gilded Age," "Billy The Kid"), EmmyÂ® winner Steve Young and actor Nick Wechsler("The Boys," "Revenge"), many of whom were paired with editors that presented alongside them. The event was hosted by DJ Lance Rock and presided over by ACE President Kevin Tent, ACE.

A full list of winners for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:



BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

King Richard

Pamela Martin, ACE



BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

tick, tick...BOOM!

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE



BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto

Jeremy Milton, ACE



BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Summer of Soul......Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

Joshua L. Pearson



BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

The Beatles: Get Back "Episode 3"

Jabez Olssen



BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself "Live Free or Die"

Daniel Schalk, ACE and Joseph Fulton



BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Hacks "1.69 Million"

Susan Vaill, ACE



BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Succession "All the Bells Say"

Ken Eluto, ACE



BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Oslo

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE



BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Mare of Easttown "Illusions"

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE



BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive "Man on Fire"

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor



BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Bo Burnham: Inside

Bo Burnham



BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bob's Burgers " Vampire Disco Death Dance"

Jeremy Reuben



ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Guanqing Lin - American Film Institute

About American Cinema Editors

American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.



The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic preeminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.



ACE produces several annual events including EditFest (an international editing festival), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (the annual panel of OscarÂ® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 72nd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

Photo Credits: Tilt Photo