Westlife Brings THE WILD DREAMS TOUR to Indonesia This Weekend

Performances are on September 24th, 2022, September 25th, 2022 and October 2nd, 2022.

Sep. 20, 2022  
Due to the high demand of fans to buy tickets for the "The Wild Dreams Tour" concert in Jakarta which sold out in 24 hours, the UK's biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, officially added three more shows in Indonesia after their main appearance at the Formula One (F1) event in Singapore, namely on September 24th, 2022, September 25th, 2022 and October 2nd, 2022.

The foursome - Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian, have performed in Indonesia before and have a special relationship with their Indonesian fans and just can't wait to be back. These are the three added shows in Indonesia:

1. Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor.

2. Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at Jatim International Expo, Surabaya.

3. Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at Candi Prambanan, Yogyakarta.


