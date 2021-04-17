Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jakarta Performing Arts Center Will Stream THE LAST FIVE YEARS This Summer

The production stars Andrea and Taufan Purbo Kusumo.

Apr. 17, 2021  
Jakarta Performing Arts Center will present The Last Five Years, streaming in summer 2021.

JPAC's 12th production will bring an all new cinematic musical theater experience, officially licensed through Musical Theater International.

The Last Five Years tells the ups-and-downs of a relationship that lasts for five years between two New Yorkers, Cathy and Jamie, from its dreamy inception to the bittersweet end. Director Fonnyta Amran's vision will disseminate the inventive yet unabashedly human tale, as Jamie tells his story chronologically, while Cathy tells her side of the story backwards.

The Last Five Years was written by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, who penned the music, lyrics, and the book to the musical. The original production won the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. The show was adapted for the silver screen in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Exact dates have yet to be announced. Learn more at https://jakartapac.com/the-last-five-years/.


