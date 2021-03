Hi Jakarta Production has announced a free trial K-Pop class on 29 and 31 March with Novita Gabriella.

The class schedule is as follows:

Kids Class

Monday, 29th March 2021

05-06PM

Teens Class

Wednesday, 31st March 2021

07-08PM

There are limited slots so register now. Regular K-Pop Class will start in April 2021.

Registration: 08179010818 & 087880657508 (WA Only)