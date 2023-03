Hi Jakarta Production Presents FLIPPED THE MUSICAL.

Hi Jakarta Production has announced auditions for MELANGKAH, an Original Musical Production for SOUND OF MIRACLE 3. The company is looking for Male Casts & Ensembles to join the online auditions for MELANGKAH.

January 9, 2023

Hi Jakarta Prodution is looking for boys and girls to appear as ensemble performers in the company's upcoming production. The company is presenting The Chocolate Factory Musical, an adaptation of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.