Hi Jakarta Production Announces WORLD THEATRE DAY BASH

Hi Jakarta Production presents the WORLD THEATRE DAY BASH, which is running now!Interested in learning the techniques of act, sing and dance at the same time? Or about act, sing, dance to develop your hobby?



You can get all of that in this workshop, you know, which of course is filled by experienced resource persons and have achievements in the fields of act, sing, and dance.



This workshop is open for public and available for all ages.

The bash runs 27th March - 08 April 2022, online via Zoom.



Further Information : 08179010818 / 087880657508 (WA Only).