Hi Jakarta Production Announces Training Program For September

Aug. 24, 2021  

Hi Jakarta Production has announced that a new program is coming this September 2021.

LEVEL : GRADE 1 | BEGINNER (good for first timer)
Dur : 30 sessions
Focus : skill, technique, certification and examination

The company will provide two option training schedules, once a week and twice a week. There will be online and offline training system. This is open for ages 7-17.

Further information: 087880657508 / 08179010818


From This Author Stephi Wild