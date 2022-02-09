Hi Jakarta Production Announces STEP TO THE BEAT Dance Training
Intensive Training will start on 3rd March 2022, with 9 months duration.
Hi Jakarta Production has announced its next Performance Arts Awards Intensive Dance Training, called Step To The Beat!
Intensive Training will start on 3rd March 2022, with 9 months duration. The training is available for all ages, both online and offline. Join the PAA Introduction Workshop to know more about PAA Jazz & Street Dance!
PAA Jazz Dance Workshop
13th & 27th Feb 2022 @ 10 AM & 11 AM
PAA Street Dance Workshop
13th & 27th Feb 2022 @ 1 PM & 2 PM