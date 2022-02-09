Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hi Jakarta Production Announces STEP TO THE BEAT Dance Training

Intensive Training will start on 3rd March 2022, with 9 months duration.

Feb. 9, 2022  

Hi Jakarta Production has announced its next Performance Arts Awards Intensive Dance Training, called Step To The Beat!

Intensive Training will start on 3rd March 2022, with 9 months duration. The training is available for all ages, both online and offline. Join the PAA Introduction Workshop to know more about PAA Jazz & Street Dance!

PAA Jazz Dance Workshop
13th & 27th Feb 2022 @ 10 AM & 11 AM

PAA Street Dance Workshop
13th & 27th Feb 2022 @ 1 PM & 2 PM

For further Info: 0878806570508 | 08179010818


