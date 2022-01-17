Hi Jakarta Production Announces Community For Parents

Hi Jakarta Production is announcing its first community, a community for parents! This will be the medium for all of the parents, who've dedicated their lives for the children to reach their dreams, and much more colorful future!

The medium to really express and show how "sharing is caring" can be so impactful to one another. The community that will be your friends, too.

Join Parents in Charge, or PIC, to get to know the kinds of devoted and passionate parents are there in Performing Arts creative industry!

Check out the full post below!