Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hi Jakarta Production Announces Community For Parents

pixeltracker

Join Parents in Charge, or PIC, to get to know the kinds of devoted and passionate parents are there in Performing Arts creative industry!

Jan. 17, 2022  

Hi Jakarta Production is announcing its first community, a community for parents! This will be the medium for all of the parents, who've dedicated their lives for the children to reach their dreams, and much more colorful future!

The medium to really express and show how "sharing is caring" can be so impactful to one another. The community that will be your friends, too.

Join Parents in Charge, or PIC, to get to know the kinds of devoted and passionate parents are there in Performing Arts creative industry!

Check out the full post below!


Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing Stage Mag, the New BroadwayWorld Service to Make Your Own Show Program - for Free!